Kuala Lumpur, 28 November 2024 – APHR members from the Philippines, Timor Leste and Malaysia joins the Working Seminar on Malaysia’s Leadership in Advancing Forced Labour Elimination in ASEAN.

Key stakeholders foster comprehensive discussions and collaborative efforts to advance the elimination of forced labor in the region by developing action plans and recommendations for parliamentarians to implement the proposed regional framework of making ASEAN a Force-labour-free region.

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights co-organized this seminar with Migrant Forum in Asia, Building and Woodworkers International, Sterling Group, and Monitoring Sustainability of Globalisation.