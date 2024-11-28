Publications
Working Seminar on Malaysia’s Leadership in Advancing Forced Labour Elimination in ASEAN.

November 28, 2024

COVID-19 Response Democracy & Fundamental Freedoms Refugee & Migrant Rights
Forced Labour

Kuala Lumpur, 28 November 2024 – APHR members from the Philippines, Timor Leste and Malaysia joins the Working Seminar on Malaysia’s Leadership in Advancing Forced Labour Elimination in ASEAN.

Key stakeholders foster comprehensive discussions and collaborative efforts to advance the elimination of forced labor in the region by developing action plans and recommendations for parliamentarians to implement the proposed regional framework of making ASEAN a Force-labour-free region.

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights co-organized this seminar with Migrant Forum in Asia, Building and Woodworkers International, Sterling Group, and Monitoring Sustainability of Globalisation.

 

Working Seminar on Malaysia’s Leadership in Advancing Forced Labour Elimination in ASEAN, Kuala Lumpur, 28 November 2024. ©APHR2024

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.

