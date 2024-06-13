Publications
Democracy & Fundamental Freedoms

What is the problem?

Democracy and fundamental freedoms are under threat in Southeast Asia, with human rights defenders, journalists and government critics routinely facing harassment, threats and attacks, whether of a physical or legal nature. Parliamentarians are also increasingly at risk. The erosion of fundamental freedoms is a result of rising authoritarianism in the region, as rulers resort to the manipulation of laws and democratic processes to tighten their grip on power.

These attacks on MPs, civil society actors and more broadly fundamental freedoms have significant consequences; for the individuals themselves who face threats to their right to liberty, and physical integrity, as well as to society as a whole. Instilling a climate of fear and stifling fundamental freedoms threatens the very foundation of a healthy democracy and contributes to the shrinking of civic space.

What are we doing about it?

APHR assists and encourages its members to use their mandate to advocate for ASEAN governments to promote and protect democracy and fundamental freedoms at the national, regional, and international levels. APHR is also conducting a research and advocacy project to ensure that MPs@Risk in Southeast Asia can exercise their mandate free from reprisals.

Relevant Publications

Southeast Asian MPs urge international community to monitor potential dissolution of largest party in Thai parliament 
Statements

2024-06-13T09:32:25

Southeast Asian MPs urge international community to monitor potential dissolution of largest party in Thai parliament 

ADVOCATE: Thailand’s Current Political Situation with Kunthida Rungruengkiat
Podcast

2024-05-20T08:17:10

ADVOCATE: Thailand’s Current Political Situation with Kunthida Rungruengkiat

Indonesia must halt the import and use of highly invasive spyware from Israel and elsewhere, Southeast Asian MPs say
Statements

2024-05-06T17:13:20

Indonesia must halt the import and use of highly invasive spyware from Israel and elsewhere, Southeast Asian MPs say

New report shows Southeast Asian parliamentarians remain at risk despite democratic trappings
Reports

2024-04-25T11:28:52

New report shows Southeast Asian parliamentarians remain at risk despite democratic trappings

ADVOCATE: The Future of Democracy in Thailand with Kasit Piromya
Podcast

2024-04-22T20:13:00

ADVOCATE: The Future of Democracy in Thailand with Kasit Piromya

Fact-Finding Mission: Assessing The State of Internet Freedom to Ensure More Inclusive Democracy
Reports

2024-03-28T15:29:12

Fact-Finding Mission: Assessing The State of Internet Freedom to Ensure More Inclusive Democracy

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.

