Democracy & Fundamental Freedoms

What is the problem?

Democracy and fundamental freedoms are under threat in Southeast Asia, with human rights defenders, journalists and government critics routinely facing harassment, threats and attacks, whether of a physical or legal nature. Parliamentarians are also increasingly at risk. The erosion of fundamental freedoms is a result of rising authoritarianism in the region, as rulers resort to the manipulation of laws and democratic processes to tighten their grip on power.

These attacks on MPs, civil society actors and more broadly fundamental freedoms have significant consequences; for the individuals themselves who face threats to their right to liberty, and physical integrity, as well as to society as a whole. Instilling a climate of fear and stifling fundamental freedoms threatens the very foundation of a healthy democracy and contributes to the shrinking of civic space.