Refugee & Migrant Rights

What is the problem?

Refugees and migrants are offered few protections by countries within Southeast Asia. Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the largest host countries for refugees, yet none of them are signatories to the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, nor do they have legal protection mechanisms currently in place.

Southeast Asia is also host to Myanmar, the 4th major source of refugees in the world. Most of them are among the approximately one million Rohingya refugees now living in camps in southern Bangladesh. However, the Myanmar government has done nothing to put in place conditions for them to return in safety and dignity. ASEAN as a regional grouping is also failing to respond to the scale of the tragedy.

What are we doing about it?

Working with civil society, APHR is helping to build the capacity of its members to advocate in parliament for countries to adopt a protective legal framework for refugees in line with international human rights law. APHR is also mobilising its members to continue to pressure Myanmar, Bangladesh and ASEAN to ensure that the Rohingya's rights are restored, and that they can return to their country voluntarily in safety and dignity.

Southeast Asian MPs call for international community to embrace localized approaches at Thai-Myanmar border to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the most vulnerable
Statements

2023-11-17T17:15:19

Open Letter to the Government of Thailand on Refugees Fleeing Myanmar
Open Letters

2023-11-02T09:39:31

Incoming Thai government must enact refugee-friendly policies, Southeast Asian MPs say
Statements

2023-06-28T13:15:44

APHR launches toolkit, urges fellow legislators in Malaysia to counter hate speech towards migrants
Statements

2023-06-08T14:11:56

Southeast Asian MPs urge the Thai government to stop engaging with the Myanmar junta and help refugees
Statements

2023-01-26T11:19:40

APHR กระตุ้นสมาชิกรัฐสภาไทยใส่ใจกับสถานการณ์ในเมียนมา ก่อนวิกฤตในเมียนมาบานปลายข้ามพรมแดน
Statements

2022-11-30T16:17:15

