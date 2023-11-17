Refugee & Migrant Rights

Refugees and migrants are offered few protections by countries within Southeast Asia. Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the largest host countries for refugees, yet none of them are signatories to the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, nor do they have legal protection mechanisms currently in place.
Southeast Asia is also host to Myanmar, the 4th major source of refugees in the world. Most of them are among the approximately one million Rohingya refugees now living in camps in southern Bangladesh. However, the Myanmar government has done nothing to put in place conditions for them to return in safety and dignity. ASEAN as a regional grouping is also failing to respond to the scale of the tragedy.
Working with civil society, APHR is helping to build the capacity of its members to advocate in parliament for countries to adopt a protective legal framework for refugees in line with international human rights law. APHR is also mobilising its members to continue to pressure Myanmar, Bangladesh and ASEAN to ensure that the Rohingya's rights are restored, and that they can return to their country voluntarily in safety and dignity.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.