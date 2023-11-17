Refugee & Migrant Rights

What is the problem?

Refugees and migrants are offered few protections by countries within Southeast Asia. Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the largest host countries for refugees, yet none of them are signatories to the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, nor do they have legal protection mechanisms currently in place.

Southeast Asia is also host to Myanmar, the 4th major source of refugees in the world. Most of them are among the approximately one million Rohingya refugees now living in camps in southern Bangladesh. However, the Myanmar government has done nothing to put in place conditions for them to return in safety and dignity. ASEAN as a regional grouping is also failing to respond to the scale of the tragedy.