Publications

APHR Demands Protection of Filipino Fisherfolk, Calls for an end to US-China Militarization of the Philippine Seas
Statements

2025-06-12T07:00:20

ASEAN Vision 2045 Falling Short on Human Rights and Democratic Reform, Says APHR
Statements

2025-05-30T17:39:11

ASEAN’s Statement on Expanded Ceasefire Falls Short; Myanmar Crisis Needs Concrete Measures, Says APHR
Statements

2025-05-30T10:03:16

APHR Calls for Urgent Regional Action to Dismantle Southeast Asia’s Expanding Cyberscam Industry
Statements

2025-05-28T14:01:19

Bridging Parliament and People: APHR at the ASEANPeoples2025@ASEAN2025
Events

2025-05-26T10:31:40

APHR at the ASEANPEOPLES@ASEAN2025 forum in Kuala Lumpur
Events

2025-05-22T16:02:20

Machine Failures, Dynasties, Harassment and No Secret Ballot: Southeast Asian MPs Question 2025 Philippine Midterms Integrity
Statements

2025-05-15T15:44:11

LAUNCH STATEMENT: Southeast Asian lawmakers probe violence, dynasties, state resource abuse and disinformation in the 2025 Philippine Midterm Elections
Statements

2025-05-10T13:37:57

World Press Freedom Day 2025: Defending the Frontlines of Truth in Southeast Asia
Statements

2025-05-03T15:52:41

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.

