Duterte must be held accountable for his crimes against humanity over the drug war, Southeast Asian MPs say

APHR closely monitor the process of the investigation of alleged human rights violations over the war on drugs committed by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR)

APHR membership has grown exponentially with more than 140 members at present.

Membership includes current and former parliamentarians from across 8 countries in Southeast Asia.

A network of current and former parliamentarians who use our unique positions to advance human rights and democracy in Southeast Asia.

Duterte must be held accountable for his crimes against humanity over the drug war, Southeast Asian MPs say
Statements

2024-10-31T13:36:15

APHR Calls on the Philippines to halt reclamation and prioritize people’s lives, human rights, and safety, Southeast Asian MPs say
Statements

2024-10-27T13:35:29

Stronger and urgent Philippine government action is needed to address climate injustice magnified by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine
Statements

2024-10-26T07:50:34

“The remarkable solidarity among APHR's more than 100 MPs from across the region, and the political spectrum, provides support to its members to continue pushing for a Southeast Asia that is fair for everyone.”

Sarah Elago, Philippine MP and APHR member

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.

