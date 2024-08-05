On 1 February 2021, the day Myanmar's new parliament was scheduled to open, the Myanmar military staged a coup grabbing all legislative, executive, and judicial powers. Since then, huge anti-coup demonstrations have swept the country, and people from all walks of life have launched a widespread Civil Disobedience Movement to make the country ungovernable by the junta.
The Myanmar military has unleashed a campaign of terror and violence against its people, committing murder, beatings, torture, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and looting, all the while imposing media blackouts and internet shutdowns. Its actions could amount to crimes against humanity because of their widespread and systematic nature.
The International Parliamentarians Alliance for Myanmar (IPAM) was established on 25 March 2021 as an international cross-party group of members of parliaments.
The MPs committed to joining forces and using their positions inside and outside of parliament to support fellow lawmakers from Myanmar, including members of the Committee Representing the Union Parliament (CRPH), to promote democracy and human rights for all in Myanmar, and ensure accountability for international crimes.
The Alliance was established with a view to connect lawmakers with Myanmar civil society and MPs, to provide a forum for developing joint international and regional strategies, and to serve as a consistent public voice for democracy and human rights for all in Myanmar.
At least 60 elected parliamentarians from Myanmar have been detained since the military coup. Most have not been seen since and are detained in unknown locations, without charge or access to their lawyers, increasing risks of torture and ill-treatment. Their only crime is to have been elected by the people of Myanmar to serve in Parliament.
Almost 300 parliamentarians from around the world have signed a statement expressing solidarity with the elected representatives of Myanmar's Parliament, calling for their immediate and unconditional release, as well as all those arbitrarily detained since the February 1 coup, and for the rule of law to be upheld in Myanmar.
