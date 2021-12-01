The COVID-19 pandemic crisis revealed major weaknesses and inequalities in our governance and economic systems. As governments responded to the spread of COVID-19 by taking drastic and unprecedented emergency measures, it quickly became evident that the least protected in our societies, such as the poor and migrant workers and refugees, were disproportionately affected.
Rapidly too, the threat of autocratic rule appeared with leaders adopting broad emergency powers, and imposing excessive restrictions on free speech. Social media platforms also emerged as a forum to spread disinformation, anxiety, fear and in some cases hateful, xenophobic and discriminatory comments.
APHR is helping lawmakers collaborate regionally to act both as a barrier against growing hatred and further encroachment on democracies and fundamental freedoms, as well as a creative and initiative force to rebuild a more just, fair and sustainable economy.
APHR hosted a series of three webinars to introduce parliamentarians to concrete actions and policies they can adopt to support a greener, more just and resilient economic recovery from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
APHR held a series of webinars to expose MPs to the wide-ranging impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on democracy and fundamental freedoms, migrants and refugees, the right to freedom of religion and belief, and labour rights.
APHR members took to social media to remind the public and governments that even during times of emergency and crisis, solidarity and human rights must be at the centre of the COVID-19 response.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.