What is the problem?

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis revealed major weaknesses and inequalities in our governance and economic systems. As governments responded to the spread of COVID-19 by taking drastic and unprecedented emergency measures, it quickly became evident that the least protected in our societies, such as the poor and migrant workers and refugees, were disproportionately affected.

Rapidly too, the threat of autocratic rule appeared with leaders adopting broad emergency powers, and imposing excessive restrictions on free speech. Social media platforms also emerged as a forum to spread disinformation, anxiety, fear and in some cases hateful, xenophobic and discriminatory comments.

What are we doing about it?

APHR is helping lawmakers collaborate regionally to act both as a barrier against growing hatred and further encroachment on democracies and fundamental freedoms, as well as a creative and initiative force to rebuild a more just, fair and sustainable economy.

COVID-19 Economy Webinar Series

APHR hosted a series of three webinars to introduce parliamentarians to concrete actions and policies they can adopt to support a greener, more just and resilient economic recovery from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Human Rights Impact Webinar Series

APHR held a series of webinars to expose MPs to the wide-ranging impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on democracy and fundamental freedoms, migrants and refugees, the right to freedom of religion and belief, and labour rights.

MP Social Media Campaign Calling for Solidarity

APHR members took to social media to remind the public and governments that even during times of emergency and crisis, solidarity and human rights must be at the centre of the COVID-19 response.

Relevant Publications

Thailand: Joint letter on restrictions on prison visits and correspondence
Statements

2021-12-01T02:33:21

Thailand: Joint letter on restrictions on prison visits and correspondence

Toolkit – Transition to a Green Economy after COVID-19
Tools for MPs

2021-09-30T04:58:21

Toolkit – Transition to a Green Economy after COVID-19

Southeast Asian governments must seize moment, enact measures for green recovery from COVID-19, new report says
Statements

2021-09-30T04:09:53

Southeast Asian governments must seize moment, enact measures for green recovery from COVID-19, new report says

“Building Back Better”: Southeast Asia’s transition to a green economy after COVID-19
Reports

2021-09-30T03:13:16

“Building Back Better”: Southeast Asia’s transition to a green economy after COVID-19

To tackle COVID-19 outbreaks, ASEAN MPs call for more inclusive policies for migrant workers
Statements

2021-07-19T07:20:19

To tackle COVID-19 outbreaks, ASEAN MPs call for more inclusive policies for migrant workers

Thailand: Joint letter on prison conditions
Open Letters

2021-07-19T02:48:48

Thailand: Joint letter on prison conditions

