COVID-19 Response

What is the problem?

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis revealed major weaknesses and inequalities in our governance and economic systems. As governments responded to the spread of COVID-19 by taking drastic and unprecedented emergency measures, it quickly became evident that the least protected in our societies, such as the poor and migrant workers and refugees, were disproportionately affected.

Rapidly too, the threat of autocratic rule appeared with leaders adopting broad emergency powers, and imposing excessive restrictions on free speech. Social media platforms also emerged as a forum to spread disinformation, anxiety, fear and in some cases hateful, xenophobic and discriminatory comments.