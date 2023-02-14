Business & Human Rights

Publications
What is the problem?

As ASEAN continues to deepen its regional economic integration, more challenges are arising for the protection of human rights from corporate power: from lowering labour and environmental standards for business activities; to land confiscations; forced evictions; and attacks on human rights defenders by corporate interests.

Within Southeast Asia, few countries have taken measures to ensure that the activities of companies headquartered in their own country, but operating abroad, do not result in human rights violations.

Recent developments, however, show that fresh attention is being paid to this issue by civil society and governments alike. For instance, the integration of investment abroad was one of the key concerns in Thailand’s National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, the first of its kind in Asia.

What are we doing about it?

APHR is supporting and mobilising its members to ensure that ASEAN governments protect human rights and the environment from the impact of corporate activities. To achieve this, APHR is working towards the adoption of national and regional measures to help stop companies from violating human rights abroad, in particular in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, the biggest contributors to Foreign Direct Investment in the ASEAN region.

Relevant Publications

Southeast Asian MPs condemn shutting down of independent media outlet in Cambodia ahead of general elections
Statements

2023-02-14T08:38:10

Human Rights and Cross-Border Investments in ASEAN
Reports

2021-07-15T08:30:59

Cambodia’s Government Should Stop Silencing Journalists, Media Outlets
Statements

2020-12-03T09:29:27

CSOs stand in solidarity with Al Jazeera and for media freedom
Statements

2020-07-08T08:12:58

ASEAN governments must step up efforts to protect all workers against coronavirus, MPs say
Statements

2020-04-24T08:12:55

Regional MPs call for greater transparency of RCEP negotiations
Statements

2020-03-10T08:12:25

