IPI Myanmar - The Committee

The International Parliamentary Inquiry (IPI) into the global response to the crisis in Myanmar is formed by a Committee of Parliamentarians from seven different countries in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe who are appalled by the situation in Myanmar since the military takeover.

The IPI Committee members have decided to work together in assessing the response of the international community to the crisis in Myanmar, with the aim of formulating effective policy recommendations for courses of action that could end the violence and positively address the urgent needs in the country.

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) has launched the International Parliamentary Inquiry (IPI) into the global response to the crisis in Myanmar with the purpose of providing strategic, principled, achievable, and timebound policy recommendations to international actors so that they can better work towards an end to the violence, and a return to a path towards democracy, in Myanmar. In order to do so, we need to assess the response of international actors in order to identify creative and effective diplomatic and economic options that could positively influence developments in Myanmar.

In the 15 months since the coup in Myanmar, the global community's response to the continuing atrocities committed by the Military has fallen woefully short of international obligations and standards, including the atrocity prevention, and the humanitarian imperatives. The Myanmar Military continues to engage in acts which the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says may amount to “crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

Heidi Hautala Committee Chair Heidi Hautala is a Member of the European Parliament in the Greens/EFA group. She has served as a Vice-President of the European Parliament since 2017. She also serves on the Committees on International Trade, the Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Committee on Legal Affairs. She established in 2017 a Working Group on Responsible Business Conduct in the Parliament. She is also a member of the Delegation for Relations with Countries in Southeast Asia and ASEAN, Chair of the Monitoring Group on ASEAN in the International Trade Committee, Vice President responsible for relations with Asia and Vice President responsible for Human Rights and Democracy in the European Parliament. Ms. Hautala holds a Master's Degree in Agriculture and Forestry. At the national level, she has been Member of the Finnish Parliament, and Minister for International Development and State Ownership Steering. Her other activities have included journalism, co- founding of the first Finnish vegetarian restaurant in Helsinki, and various voluntary work commitments with a focus on human rights and development.

Mercy Chriesty Barends Mercy Chriesty Barends is a Member of the House of Representatives in Indonesia for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI Perjuangan) since 2014. Born in 1972 in Maluku Province, Eastern Indonesia, She holds a Bachelor Degree in Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture from the Pattimura University, in Ambon. A PDI Perjuangan member since 1999, her main motivation to enter politics was the acutely uneven development between the western and eastern regions of Indonesia. She has been very active on Climate Change issues through her work in Parliament, as well as internationally through her work in The Alliance of Parliamentarian Call for Fossil Free Future, the Global Alliance for Green New Deal, or Air Quality Asia. She is a Board Member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), a regional network of current and former parliamentarians who use their positions to advance human rights and democracy in Southeast Asia.

Taufik Basari Taufik Basari is a Member of the House of Representatives in Indonesia for the Nasdem Party. Born in 1976 in Jakarta, he became a Member of Parliament in 2019 in order to continue the advocacy work on human rights and anti-corruption he had carried out for several years as an activist and lawyer. Mr. Basari holds degrees in Law and Philosophy from the University of Indonesia, and Master's in Human Rights Law from Northwestern University, in Chicago. Prior to his political career, he worked as Public Advocate at the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute, was the Director of Legal Aid and Advocacy of Indonesian Legal Aid Institute (YLBHI) and the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Community Legal Aid Institute, among other positions. In the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, Mr. Basari currently serves as the Chairperson of the Nasdem Party fraction, Vice-Chairperson of the Socialization Body in Parliament, and as Member of the Law, Human Rights and Security Commission.

Amadou Camara Amadou Camara is a Member of the Gambia National Assembly for the constituency of Nianija. Currently serving his second term as MP, Mr. Camara is a member of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP), where he serves as Central Executive Committee Member. Born in 1991 in Sarre Janko, a village in Nianija, Mr. Camara holds a Bachelor Degree in Public and Environmental Science from the University of The Gambia, and worked as Public and Environmental Health Officer before entering politics. In the National Assembly, he currently chairs the National Assembly Select Committee on Health, Disaster, Refugees, and Humanitarian Relief, as well as the Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) caucus. Mr. Camara has participated in numerous conferences and forums on FoRB, both in his country and abroad, and also serves as Steering Committee Member of the African Parliamentary Association on Human Rights (AfriPAHR), a network of African Parliamentarians who seek to promote democracy and the right to FoRB in the continent.

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa Nqabayomzi Lawrence Saziso Kwankwa is a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly of South Africa for the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the Chief Whip of the party since 2014 and its Deputy President since 2016. Born in 1980 and raised in the Eastern Cape, Mr. Kwanka grew up in a politically inclined family, influenced by the political activism of his maternal grandfather. He attended university in Cape Town and obtained a degree in Economics. In his youth, Mr. Kwankwa was a member of the African National Congress (ANC), and participated in South African Student Congress (SASCO) activities. He joined the UDM in 2007 and became its youngest MP six years later. He currently serves in various committees in Parliament. In 2017 he founded and became the Chairperson of the African Parliamentarians Association for Human Rights (AfriPAHR), a network of African Parliamentarians who seek to promote democracy and the right to freedom of religion or belief in Africa.

Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar is a representative at the American Congress for Minnesota's 5th congressional district, including the city of Minneapolis, since January 2019. A Democrat, Rep. Omar was born in Somalia in 1982, and fled the country with her family when she was eight years old. She and her family spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before seeking asylum in the United States in the early 1990s. Rep. Omar is the first African refugee to become a Member of Congress in the US, the first woman of color to represent Minnesota, and one of the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress. Before starting her career as legislator at the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016, Rep. Omar worked as a community educator at the University of Minnesota, was a Policy Fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs and served as a Senior Policy Aide for the Minneapolis City Council.

Nitipon Piwmow Nitipon Piwmow, born in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand, in 1982, is a Member of Parliament (MP) in Thailand since 2019 for the Move Forward Party (formerly known as the Future Forward Party), a progressive formation that emerged as the third most voted force in the 2019 General Elections, only one year after its foundation. A lawyer by formation, Mr Nitipon holds a Bachelor Degree in Law from Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, and two Masters of Law from the University of Sussex (United Kingdom). As a Parliamentarian in Thailand, he has focused on environmental issues, and has held the positions of Spokesmen for the Land and National Resources and the Environmental Committee, and Chairman of the Sub-committee in Air Pollution, among others. Mr Nitipon is also a Barrister at Law in Thailand, and a consultant for the Save Elephant Foundation, as well as the head of environment policy for his own party.