International Parliamentary Inquiry on the Adverse Impacts of Industry Activities on the Environment

Industries across Southeast Asia significantly impact the environment, from resource generation, production, and waste management, they can affect conservation efforts and degradation of air quality, water, and land. In these, local communities bear the impact, positive or negative, of these activities. This region is particularly susceptible to economic decline if global temperatures continue to rise rapidly. Economic losses from the impacts of climate change in Southeast Asia could be 60% higher than previously estimated, reducing the region's gross domestic product (GDP) by up to 11% by 2100, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) study.
Industries can lead the fight against climate change as there are an estimated 71 million micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Southeast Asia as reported by the Asian Development Bank in 2020. This number encapsulated 97% of all businesses in the region with 67% of the working population being employed by these businesses. An analysis, done in 2022, of the top 100 listed companies across six Southeast Asian countries - Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia examined that a majority of businesses (56%) identify climate-related opportunities, compared with less than half (47%) sharing plans on risk mitigation.
The Inquiry's scope will focus on industries related to:
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.