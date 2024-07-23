Climate Change & Human Rights

Climate change threatens the rights of almost everyone in Southeast Asia. Our most basic right to life is threatened by the increased number of disasters, our right to health is at risk due to a rise in pests and diseases. Access to water and food will be restricted due to increased heat stress, rising sea levels and conflict over natural resources. Climate change also threatens ASEAN's long-term economic prosperity.
Yet, despite the window of opportunity to tackle this crisis quickly closing, governments in Southeast Asia are failing to respect the commitments they made to stabilise the rise in global temperatures under the Paris Agreement.
As the world heads towards a catastrophic scenario of increased temperatures, APHR is mobilizing its members to call on governments in the region to step up their climate action by increasing their commitments to the Paris Agreement, disinvesting from coal and tackling widespread deforestation.
APHR is a member of Ecocide Alliance, a global network of parliamentarians working for the recognition of the crime of Ecocide.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.