Climate Change & Human Rights

What is the problem?

Climate change threatens the rights of almost everyone in Southeast Asia. Our most basic right to life is threatened by the increased number of disasters, our right to health is at risk due to a rise in pests and diseases. Access to water and food will be restricted due to increased heat stress, rising sea levels and conflict over natural resources. Climate change also threatens ASEAN's long-term economic prosperity.

Yet, despite the window of opportunity to tackle this crisis quickly closing, governments in Southeast Asia are failing to respect the commitments they made to stabilise the rise in global temperatures under the Paris Agreement.

What are we doing about it?

As the world heads towards a catastrophic scenario of increased temperatures, APHR is mobilizing its members to call on governments in the region to step up their climate action by increasing their commitments to the Paris Agreement, disinvesting from coal and tackling widespread deforestation.

APHR is a member of Ecocide Alliance, a global network of parliamentarians working for the recognition of the crime of Ecocide.

Relevant Publications

Southeast Asian MPs launch International Parliamentary Inquiry to investigate the impact of industries on environment
Statements

2024-07-23T15:29:39

Southeast Asian MPs, stakeholders commit to protect the most vulnerable by addressing climate crisis in the region 
Statements

2024-07-15T12:21:43

ASEAN should take climate change seriously, starting in Malaysia
Opinion Articles

2022-11-18T09:21:00

Rights of indigenous peoples and local communities must be the focus of climate change solutions
Statements

2022-11-01T09:52:08

Parliamentarians and civil society demand political unity to tackle the impact of the climate emergency in Malaysia
Statements

2022-08-04T03:31:46

Anggota parlemen Asia Tenggara meminta Indonesia untuk memberikan suara kepada Global South di G20
Reports

2022-06-09T03:34:29

