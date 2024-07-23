Climate Change & Human Rights

What is the problem?

Climate change threatens the rights of almost everyone in Southeast Asia. Our most basic right to life is threatened by the increased number of disasters, our right to health is at risk due to a rise in pests and diseases. Access to water and food will be restricted due to increased heat stress, rising sea levels and conflict over natural resources. Climate change also threatens ASEAN's long-term economic prosperity.

Yet, despite the window of opportunity to tackle this crisis quickly closing, governments in Southeast Asia are failing to respect the commitments they made to stabilise the rise in global temperatures under the Paris Agreement.