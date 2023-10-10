Freedom of Religion & Belief

What is the problem?

Freedom of religion or belief faces unique and growing challenges globally. In Southeast Asia, issues related to freedom of religion or belief include hate speech against religious minorities, persecution and discrimination of minorities, and repressive laws, such as those criminalising blasphemy or restricting the construction of places of worship.

Improved access to the Internet and social media has also created new avenues to harass people of various faiths with little or no consequence, while increasing political polarisation exacerbates the issue further.

Translation of Key International Standards