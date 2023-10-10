Publications
Freedom of Religion & Belief

What is the problem?

Freedom of religion or belief faces unique and growing challenges globally. In Southeast Asia, issues related to freedom of religion or belief include hate speech against religious minorities, persecution and discrimination of minorities, and repressive laws, such as those criminalising blasphemy or restricting the construction of places of worship.

Improved access to the Internet and social media has also created new avenues to harass people of various faiths with little or no consequence, while increasing political polarisation exacerbates the issue further.

What are we doing about it?

APHR is working to ensure that incidences of religious intolerance become outliers, rather than a harmful new normal. MPs play an important role in protecting people's freedom of religion or belief, and APHR works closely with its members in parliament to prevent the passing of repressive laws or to repeal existing ones, as well as outside of parliament to promote social cohesion among communities.

APHR also works with the International Panel of Parliamentarians for Freedom of Religion or Belief (IPPFoRB) to monitor and provide resources for FORB-related developments in the region.

Malaysia’s diversity should be celebrated, not used as a political weapon, Southeast Asian MPs say
Statements

2023-10-10T12:07:42

Malaysia’s diversity should be celebrated, not used as a political weapon, Southeast Asian MPs say

Indonesia should lead by example on freedom of religion and belief in ASEAN
Opinion Articles

2023-01-26T09:34:00

Indonesia should lead by example on freedom of religion and belief in ASEAN

New report shows that national laws threaten religious diversity and freedoms in Southeast Asia
Reports

2022-11-17T10:00:00

New report shows that national laws threaten religious diversity and freedoms in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian MPs call for combating the politicization of religion and protecting minorities
Statements

2022-10-17T16:40:34

Southeast Asian MPs call for combating the politicization of religion and protecting minorities

Indonesia Criminal Code Update Risks Backsliding on Freedoms
Opinion Articles

2022-06-29T05:29:55

Indonesia Criminal Code Update Risks Backsliding on Freedoms

Blasphemy article in draft Criminal Code of Indonesia needs to be reviewed
Statements

2022-04-08T04:14:37

Blasphemy article in draft Criminal Code of Indonesia needs to be reviewed

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.

