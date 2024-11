Kuala Lumpur, 5 October 2024 – Wong Chen , APHR Board Member and Malaysian MP, represented APHR as part of the panel during the Makan-makan for Myanmar which organised by Dari Dapur and The Coalition of Burma Ethnics Malaysia – COBEM.

During the event, Wong Chen spoke about APHR’s role on the ongoing conflict in Myanmar and what APHR is pushing for in upcoming ASEAN Summit.