Toolkit for Parliamentarians: Advancing Sustainable Climate Finance Policies and Action

Legislators hold an important role in shaping their countries’ responses to climate change through policy and regulation. Climate financing is more than just an economic issue; it is inextricably tied to the well-being and resilience of communities, economies, and ecosystems. Recognizing the urgency and significance of climate financing, legislators must make use of their pivotal position to catalyze the transition to a low-carbon economy, create green jobs, and push innovation in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

This toolkit aims to empower legislators in Southeast Asia with the knowledge and tools necessary to drive transformative action in the fight against climate change. At its core, it is designed to equip parliamentarians to effectively advocate for, allocate, and oversee financial resources dedicated to climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience-building efforts across the region. This toolkit serves as an indispensable companion for legislators committed to advancing effective climate action within their respective jurisdictions and as a guide to empower legislators in navigating the complex landscape of climate finance.

To enable legislators to understand climate finance within the unique context of the region, this toolkit also discusses the intricate relationship the topic has with colonialism and human rights. It delves into how colonial legacies continue to shape patterns of resource extraction, economic disparity, and vulnerability to climate change in Southeast Asia and highlights the fundamental importance of upholding human rights principles in climate finance initiatives. Hence, this toolkit also aims to empower parliamentarians to advocate for equitable and rights-based approaches within climate finance networks, fostering transformative change that respects human dignity and promotes environmental justice.

As the global community grapples with the urgent need to address climate change, it is important for legislators to fully understand their responsibility in shaping and adopting legislation that can drive sustainable and resilient economies. By championing climate financing mechanisms that prioritize the needs of their countries and marginalized communities, legislators in Southeast Asia can uphold the principles of environmental justice and human rights, fostering a more equitable and sustainable world for current and future generations.

DOWNLOAD THE TOOLKIT IN ENGLISH HERE.