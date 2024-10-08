The Philippine government must locate, release abducted rights defenders

Jakarta, 8 October 2024 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) are deeply troubled following the reports of James Jazmines and Felix Salaveria Jr.’s disappearances. APHR urgently calls for the Government of the Philippines to take all necessary actions to stop the disappearance cases and find them alive.

James and Felix are two friends who were allegedly abducted by suspected State forces on the nights of August 23 and August 28, 2024, respectively, in Tabaco City, Albay province, the Philippines.

James (63) is the youngest brother of National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Alan Jazmines. He is a freelance IT consultant after years of working as an information officer supporting student and labor activism since his younger years. He was an information officer for the League of Filipino Students and the Kilusang Mayo Uno labor center.

Meanwhile, Felix (67) advocates for eco-waste management, promoting proper waste disposal, and coordinating with groups in Tabaco. He is a founding member of two groups advocating for Indigenous people’s rights—Tunay na Alyansa ng Bayan Alay sa mga Katutubo (Tabak) and Kabataan para sa Tribung Pilipino (Katribu)—and previously worked at the now defunct Ethnic Studies and Development Center’s Minority Rights Advocacy Program.

Philippine human rights group Karapatan reported that they have searched for the whereabouts of both James and Felix upon reports filed by their relatives but to no avail. They had called and submitted inquiries to the local authorities. They had also obtained CCTV footage showing the abduction of Felix.

“We urge the Philippine government to ensure the immediate location of James Jazmines and Felix Salaveria Jr.,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives. “The Philippine government must clarify their whereabouts and ensure their safety”, she added.

The disappearances of James and Felix have added to the long list of victims of enforced disappearances under President Marcos Jr.’s regime. They join a list of 13 individuals – activists, organizers, and defenders of rights – who have been silenced and vanished without a trace.

Other victims include activists Elena Pampoza and Elgene Mungcal, fisherfolk organizer Mariano Jolongbayan, farmers Norman Ortiz and Lee Sudario, peasant organizer Deah Lopez, indigenous rights advocates Dexter Capuyan and Bazoo de Jesus, NDFP staff Lyngrace Martullinas, motorcycle taxi drivers Renel delos Santos and Denald Mialen, peasant organizer Mar Silos and former political prisoner Rowena Dasig.

“Their disappearances mark a continuing and profoundly troubling trend under the Marcos Jr. regime, signaling a grave disregard for human rights and the sanctity of life”, said Kasit Piromya, APHR Board Member and former member of the Thailand parliament.

“This alarming situation demands immediate and decisive intervention. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families and communities of all victims of enforced disappearance,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and member of the Malaysia parliament.

The APHR thus stands in solidarity with and supports the calls for the Philippine government to take the following actions:

Revoke Executive Order No. 70 and cease all associated activities targeting human rights advocates. Withdraw the counter-insurgency program that has victimized innocent civilians and human rights defenders. Fully adhere to Republic Act 10353, the Anti-Enforced Disappearance Act of 2012. Commit to the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other human rights instruments to which the Philippines is a signatory, including the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights and the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders.

“It is crucial for the Philippine government to act swiftly and decisively to address these injustices. Ensuring such violations are stopped and met with full accountability is important. The world is watching, and the time for action is now,” Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former member of the Malaysia parliament highlighted.