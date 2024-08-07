The Dissolution of the Move Forward Party is an Assault on Democracy, Southeast Asian MPs say

On 7th August, the Thai Constitutional Court disbanded the Move Forward Party due to the party’s campaign pledge to amend the lese-majeste law. The Court also imposed a political ban of up to 10 years on 11 current and former Executive Members, including former leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

“We are appalled by the Thai Constitutional Court’s brazen decision to dissolve the Move Forward Party. Equating amendment proposals – a core function of parliament – with efforts to ‘overthrow the monarchy’ is absurd and undermines the integrity of parliamentary process. The Court has sent a clear message that certain reforms agenda will never see the light of day in the parliament, where political debates are meant to serve as a legitimate check and balance to power,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Indonesia Member of Parliament.

The MFP won the largest number of votes in the 2023 Thai General Elections but was blocked from leading the coalition government by the institutionalized counter-majoritarian mechanism. APHR warns that this decision will further inhibit political debate in Thailand where all discussions relating to the constitutional foundations are already severely restricted.

“This judiciary overreach not only undermines Thailand’s political stability but also tarnishes its international reputation. When people’s voices are disenfranchised, we start to lose trust in Thailand’s democratic integrity. There is no democracy without freedom of expression, as well as a viable and free political opposition,” said Mercy.

APHR is also alarmed by the pattern of targeted prosecution against the MFP and its members, noting that 44 MFP MPs are under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission for their endorsement of the proposal in 2021.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow parliamentarians from the Move Forward Party. We are confident that despite the unjust dissolution of the party, they will continue to fight with the people for Thai democracy and human rights,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson, and Malaysia Former Member of Parliament.

APHR also urged the Thai government to fulfill their promise of change and guarantee a democracy that respects the rights for all. If the Thai government is truly committed to bring Thailand closer to a true democracy, they must conduct a full review of the constitution to strengthen the separation of powers and guarantee the constitutional rights of all citizens. “We call on the Thai government to fully review the current junta-drafted constitution to make the amendments necessary. We must ensure that such a dissolution cannot happen again and bring Thailand closer to a true democracy. Thailand’s blatant misuse of the legal system poses a grave threat to democracy in the region,” Santiago added.

