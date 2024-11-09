Bangkok, 9 November 2024 – ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights organized a Thai Members’ Meeting.

As APHR prepares for the upcoming Members Forum in December 2024, the secretariat is also undergoing a thorough evaluation of its work to enhance its impact. Central to this process is the voice of APHR’s members, whose insights and aspirations are critical to refining APHR’s strategic direction. To this end, APHR is launching a series of country members’ meetings to directly gather feedback to ensure that the needs and perspectives of its members guide the organization’s future priorities.

Some of the primary discussion points during the Thai members meeting are:

MPs facing threats and harassments; Myanmar conflict, upholding the collective rule; Women in politics; Dissolution of political parties.

The insights from this meeting will help shape the agenda and focus areas of the Members Forum, ensuring that Thailand’s perspectives are well-represented in APHR’s regional strategies.

