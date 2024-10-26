Stronger and urgent Philippine government action is needed to address climate injustice magnified by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine

Manila, 25 October 2024 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) calls on the Philippine government for urgency in climate action as Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami) pummelled through Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Calabarzon region and other provinces in the Philippines including Metro Manila.

The country – experiencing an average of 20 typhoons every year – has a high climate insecurity rate, impacting numerous communities, vulnerable populations and livelihoods. The intensity of these typhoons has greatly increased in recent years, putting the Philippines at the top of the most at risk from the climate crisis according to a 2022 World Risk Index report.

“Severe flooding and landslides brought about by Kristine as it made landfall two days ago in Divilacan, Isabela 400 kilometers north of Manila, has killed over a dozen people and over 500,000 Filipino families affected. This is yet another reason for the Philippine leadership to take immediate action towards climate justice,” says APHR Co-Chairperson and former Malaysian Member of Parliament, Charles Santiago. He further adds that this climate-related crisis must push the Marcos administration to devise and implement stronger and more sustainable climate solutions that puts the safety and wellbeing of Filipinos at the center.

Experienced first hand by the partner communities of APHR in the Philippines, its supposed international parliamentary inquiry (IPI) to examine the environmental effects of various industries in Southeast Asia, particularly focusing on coastal and marine resources in the Philippines scheduled for 25th of October 2024 in Quezon City was adjusted in order to accommodate the impacted fisherfolk, urban poor leaders and other groups at risk attending the event.

APHR Board Member and member of the Philippines House of Representatives Arlene D. Brosas expressed in a statement that, “we must acknowledge that the staggering evidence of the worsening impacts of climate change is putting the lives of the Filipino people on the line. Every second, every hour missed in walking the talk on climate change is costing not only the health and livelihood of millions of citizens but their survival and right to a sustainable and safe environment.”

“We, at APHR, reiterate our call to the Philippine government to fulfill their commitment in protecting the lives of the Filipino people in this era of compounded impacts of the climate crisis. The situation is already alarming, and without a comprehensive action plan and implementation towards climate justice, more lives will be lost”, added Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and member of the house of representatives of Indonesia.