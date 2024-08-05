Southeast Asian MPs Urge to Intensify Efforts to Help Myanmar People as Military Extends the State of Emergency

JAKARTA, 3 August 2024 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) are deeply disturbed by the news received on July 31, 2024, of another six-month extension of the state of emergency, the sixth since the junta took power in the 2021 coup.

The military reasoned that the extension was necessary to ensure “stability and security” while preparing for a general election and the transition to civilian administration.

“The extension of the state emergency is against the wish of the Myanmar people. Stability and security in Myanmar only can be achieved by respecting human rights, ending violence; and releasing political detainees and military returning to barracks. We call on the Military to ensure full protection of the human rights of all persons in Myanmar”, said APHR Chair and member of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mercy Barends.

Three and half years after the coup, at least 5,472 individuals, including 693 children, have been killed as of 2 August 2024 according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Furthermore, 27,141 individuals were arrested and 20,733 remained in detention in Myanmar. Reporters Without Borders also reported that more than 60 journalists and more than 150 media professionals have been locked up as of December 2023.

The APHR are alarmed that people continue to be arrested in connection with online posts, which creates an atmosphere of self-censorship. The military continued to use unlawful association laws to prosecute its perceived opponents. It is becoming increasingly difficult to stage peaceful protests both virtually and otherwise in Myanmar.

The failure of the military to comply with ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus has worsened the situation in Myanmar and threatened peace and stability in the region. There has been an increase in cross-border crimes, including online scam trafficking and drug smuggling in the region, which involved Myanmar.

Furthermore, since the coup in 2021, more than 2.3 million individuals have been internally displaced in Myanmar. In addition to displacement, the people of Myanmar face inadequate living conditions, barriers to accessing humanitarian aid, food insecurity, and safety concerns.

Humanitarian access remains difficult and is controlled by the military. To date, only 12% of Myanmar’s humanitarian aid needs are met. “Humanitarian assistance should be distributed without discrimination and should not be politicized. It is important that ASEAN to scale up humanitarian assistance to all people in need in Myanmar and ensure the full protection, safety, and security of humanitarian and medical personnel,” said Barends.

“Another extension will isolate Myanmar from the international community and worsen the plight of the Myanmar people. The international community must urgently step-up efforts to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those in need and hold the junta accountable for grave violations of human rights,” added Barends.