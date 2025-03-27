Southeast Asian MPs: Release Lumad Leader Michelle Campos and Her Companions

Jakarta, 27 March 2025 — ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly condemns the arrest and continued military detention of Lumad leader Michelle Campos and her three companions — Aldren Baguio, Jun Rey Misoles, and Rovelyn Acevido — who were apprehended without warrants on 5 March 2025 in Barangay Das-agan, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.

The four detainees are currently being held under heavy military guard at the Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, where they are receiving treatment for injuries sustained before or during their detention.

The circumstances surrounding the arrests raise serious concerns about human rights violations, including the absence of proper arrest warrants and the obstruction of independent investigations. Campos is reportedly facing at least seven trumped-up charges, ranging from frustrated murder to murder, all of which were only served after she had been confined in the hospital for several days. Furthermore, there is no information on any charges against her three companions despite their detention for more than two weeks.

“It is deeply troubling that Michelle Campos and her companions were arrested without warrants and are being held under heavy military surveillance, preventing them from speaking freely and subjecting them to potential harassment and torture,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Member of the House of Representatives of Indonesia. “The use of fabricated charges to suppress indigenous rights activism is a violation of human rights and must not be tolerated.”

“APHR demands the immediate and unconditional release of Michelle Campos and her companions, as well as a full, transparent, and independent investigation into the circumstances of their arrest and detention”, said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former Member of Parliament from Malaysia.

Furthermore, the presence of military personnel at the hospital and the denial of prompt and unimpeded access to the detainees by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) constitute clear violations of both the Anti-Torture Act and the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act.

“Michelle Campos—daughter of the slain land rights activist, Dionel Campos— is a courageous advocate for the rights of the Lumad people, and her arrest is aimed at discrediting her work and intimidating indigenous communities fighting for their ancestral lands,” said Arlene Brosas, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from the Philippines. “The government must stop weaponizing the law to target activists and indigenous leaders. The charges against Campos are baseless, and the continued detention of her companions without charges is a blatant disregard for due process.”

APHR also expresses grave concern over the whereabouts of another Lumad leader, Genasque Enriquez, who was reportedly arrested on 2 March 2025 and whose fate remains unknown. The lack of transparency surrounding his case further highlights the dangers faced by indigenous activists in the Philippines.

Freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention is a fundamental human right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 9) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 9), both of which the Philippines is a State Party to. In addition, freedom from arbitrary arrest, detention or other forms of deprivation of liberty is guaranteed in Article 12 of the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration (AHRD).

The ongoing persecution of Lumad leaders not only violates these international commitments but also contravenes national laws designed to protect human rights.

“Michelle Campos should be handed over to civilian authorities. If there are any active legal proceedings involving her, those cases ought to be transferred to the police and processed in court,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of the House of Representatives of Thailand. He further stressed that, “Michelle’s rights as a woman, and her role in defending the collective rights of indigenous people must be upheld.”

“We stand in solidarity with Michelle Campos, her companions, and all Lumad communities facing repression and harassment. We urge parliamentarians, civil society organizations, and the international community to take a stand against these unjust arrests and demand accountability,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from Malaysia.

APHR calls on the Philippine government to immediately release Michelle Campos and her companions, drop all baseless charges, and ensure the protection of indigenous leaders and advocates. The government must also investigate the arbitrary detention and harassment of Lumad activists and put an end to state-led intimidation tactics targeting Indigenous communities. #