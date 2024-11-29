Southeast Asian MPs: Halt Forced Extradition of Vietnamese Human Rights Defender

29 November 2024 – ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly condemns the potential forced extradition of Montagnard refugee and human rights activist Y Quynh Bdap from Thailand to Vietnam. Such an act would place him at extreme risk of torture, enforced disappearance, or other serious human rights abuses.

“As Southeast Asian lawmakers committed to protecting human rights, we are deeply alarmed by the threat to Y Quynh Bdap’s safety and well-being if he is forcibly returned to Vietnam. He has been targeted for his courageous advocacy for the rights of the Montagnard people and other marginalized communities”, said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Co-Chairperson and member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

Y Quynh Bdap, a Montagnard from Vietnam’s Central Highlands, fled his homeland in 2018 after facing relentless persecution by Vietnamese authorities. A steadfast advocate for indigenous rights, freedom of expression, and religious freedom, he has endured severe repression for his activism.

“He sought refuge in Thailand because his safety was under grave threat in Vietnam,” said Kasit Piromya, APHR Board Member and former member of Thailand’s Parliament. “If Thailand allows his forced return, we may never see him alive again. Such inaction would be a stain on our region’s commitment to human rights,” he added.

“As lawmakers and representatives of Southeast Asian citizens, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of all individuals, including their right to peacefully express their political views without fear of persecution,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and member of Malaysia’s Parliament.

“We stand in solidarity with Y Quynh Bdap and all those who risk their safety to speak out against oppression,” Wong Chen added.

While only the Philippines and Cambodia are signatories to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, ASEAN countries have a moral obligation under international law to uphold the principle of non-refoulement, a cornerstone of international refugee protection, including Thailand.

Non-refoulement is the principle that prohibits the expulsion or return of refugees to a country where their life, liberty, or safety could be threatened on account of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

Arlene D. Brosas, APHR Board Member and member of the Philippines House of Representatives, added “we call on the Thai government to halt any plans for extradition and urge the Vietnamese government to respect his right to live freely and safely in asylum. Forced repatriation must not be an option”.

APHR calls on ASEAN member states, particularly Thailand, to honor their international obligations and take immediate action to ensure the protection of refugees like Y Quynh Bdap, who rely on the region’s governments to uphold justice and human dignity.