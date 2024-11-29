Southeast Asian MPs denounce the forced deportation of Cambodian activists from Thailand

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly denounces the deportation of Cambodian human rights defenders Pen Chan Sangkream, Hong An, Mean Chanthon, Yin Chanthou, Soeung Khunthea, and Vorn Chan Rahana, who were forcibly returned to Cambodia on 24 November 2024.

“This deportation of human rights defenders underscores Thailand’s alarming alignment with authoritarian regimes, enabling oppressive governments like Cambodia to suppress dissent beyond their borders,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Member of Malaysia’s Parliament.

Under Prime Minister Hun Manet’s leadership, the Cambodian government has continued a longstanding campaign of systematic repression against human rights defenders, journalists, and opposition figures. This deportation further strengthens Hun Manet’s strategy of silencing dissenting voices with the cooperation of neighboring states.

The return of these Cambodian activists flagrantly violates international law, particularly the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to a country where they face persecution.

“APHR urgently calls on the Thai government to reverse this alarming action, cease the deportation of political refugees, and fulfill its obligations under international human rights law,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Co-Chairperson and Member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

The Thai government’s decision to deport recognized refugees, despite its obligations to protect individuals under UNHCR guidelines, is deeply troubling. By enabling such transnational repression, Thailand has abdicated its responsibility to uphold international human rights standards.

“These individuals are now detained in three separate prisons in Cambodia. This is not just a devastating blow to their families but a stark failure of ASEAN’s commitment to human rights,” stated Kasit Piromya, APHR Board Member and former Member of Thailand’s Parliament.

This deportation reflects a broader, disturbing trend of transnational repression in Southeast Asia, where authoritarian regimes increasingly cooperate to target and silence critics across borders.

“APHR calls on ASEAN to confront this escalating threat head-on. ASEAN must adopt robust measures to protect human rights defenders, civil society activists, and journalists, ensuring they can freely express their views without fear of state retaliation,” added Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former Member of Malaysia’s Parliament.

The forced deportation of these activists is a grave violation of human rights and a direct challenge to ASEAN’s credibility. APHR urges ASEAN leaders to act decisively to reaffirm the region’s commitment to justice, democracy, and fundamental freedoms.