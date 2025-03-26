Southeast Asian MPs Demand Legal Protection for Journalists After Terror Attack on Tempo Office, Indonesia

Jakarta, 26 March 2025 — ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly condemns the terror attacks on Tempo’s editorial office, where perpetrators left a severed pig’s head and rat carcasses on 19 and 22 March 2025. These acts, clearly intended to silence critical journalism, are a direct assault on press freedom and democracy and must be met with unequivocal condemnation, swift justice and legal protection for journalists.

The attack on Tempo — a media outlet in Indonesia known for its fearless investigative reporting — is a grotesque display of intimidation aimed at suppressing independent journalism. Such actions threaten democratic values and undermine the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

“Attacking a media outlet like Tempo is not just an attack on one organization — it is an attack on press freedom and democracy itself,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Member of the House of Representatives of Indonesia. “Journalists must be able to work without fear of violence or intimidation. We stand in full solidarity with Tempo and call for an immediate investigation to hold perpetrators accountable.”

APHR urges the Indonesian authorities to conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation. It must be free from political interference and send a clear message that intimidation and threats against the media will not be tolerated.

“We call on the Indonesian government to take this attack seriously and demonstrate a firm commitment to upholding press freedom. Allowing such threats to go unanswered only emboldens those who seek to silence critical voices,” said Arlene Brosas, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from the Philippines.

Freedom of the press is fundamental to democratic governance and is enshrined in international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 19) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 19), both of which Indonesia is a State Party to. Additionally, Article 23 of the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration (AHRD) guarantees freedom of expression, including freedom of the press, for all citizens of ASEAN member states. Any attempt to silence the media undermines democracy and the public’s right to information.

The right to press freedom in Indonesia is also protected under Article 28 of the 1945 Constitution and Law Number 40 of 1999 on the Press, as well as Law Number 39 of 1999 on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to obtain information for personal development. These legal protections must be upheld without exception, and any violations must be addressed with the utmost urgency.

“APHR stands in solidarity with Tempo and all journalists in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia who continue to report the truth despite threats and intimidation,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of the House of Representatives of Thailand. “We also call on fellow parliamentarians, civil society organizations, and the international community to speak out in defence of press freedom and demand justice for this attack.”

“Freedom of the press is non-negotiable. We must remain vigilant and steadfast in our commitment to protecting independent journalism, which is vital to holding power accountable and upholding democratic values,” emphasized Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament of Malaysia. #