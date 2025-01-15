Southeast Asian MPs Condemn the Fabricated Charges Against 10 Opposition Senatorial Candidates, a Bayan Muna Partylist Nominee, and Sectoral Leaders in the Philippines

Jakarta, 15 January 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly condemns the latest trumped-up charges filed by the Manila Police District (MPD) for alleged violations of the Public Assembly Act (BP 880) against 13 individuals, including 10 senatorial candidates from the Makabayan coalition, Bayan Muna’s third nominee, and key sectoral leaders; most of whom are APHR member parliamentarians.

These charges are part of a continuing pattern of harassment against political and social activists, stemming from a peaceful rally held on November 30, 2024.

This is the second wave of charges following the initial arrests of Bayan Muna organizer Nilo Montifero and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) chairperson Elmer Labog. Included in the latest charge sheet are prominent figures such as Philippine Representatives France Castro and Arlene Brosas; Makabayan President and former Representative Liza Maza; as well as union leaders like Jerome Adonis of KMU and Mody Floranda of PISTON. The list also includes health sector representative Alyn Andamo; fisherfolk leader Ronnel Arambulo of Pamalakaya; urban poor activist Mimi Doringo of Kadamay; Moro activist Amirah Lidasan of Sandugo; peasant leader Danilo Ramos of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP); along with other key nominees and representatives such as former Representative Ferdie Gaite.

The hearing for preliminary investigation is set for January 15, 2025 in Manila, but we must question the integrity of these charges.

Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former member of the Malaysia Parliament vehemently expressed, “the repeated practice by the Philippine National Police (PNP) of filing baseless, scattergun cases against rally participants—many of whom were peacefully exercising their rights to free speech and assembly—is a blatant violation of democratic principles”.

“Pressing charges arbitrarily against progressive policymakers will create chilling effects on other critical voices in the country,” added Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and a member of Thailand’s Parliament. He further expressed that, “this pattern of filing fabricated charges under the outdated and oppressive BP 880 must be denounced. We reiterate that peaceful mobilizations to protest injustice is the right protected under international human rights law”.

Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Co-Chairperson and a member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives remarked that the, “Marcos-era Public Assembly Act should be repealed to ensure that the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are fully protected”. She concluded that, “APHR stands in solidarity with these leaders and their legal counsel, and we call on the international community to join us in demanding an immediate end to this persecution. The right to dissent, to peacefully assemble, and to express opposition to the government is a fundamental human right, and it must be safeguarded at all costs”. ###