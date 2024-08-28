Southeast Asian MPs commit to protecting freedom of religion or belief in the region

JAKARTA, 25 August – ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) expressed their commitment to combat incitement to hatred and religious intolerance and discrimination online and offline effectively as reflected in their Jakarta Declaration to promote and protect Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) in Southeast Asia that was issued after the 2024 Parliamentarians Regional Conference in Southeast Asia: Promoting and Protecting Freedom of Religion or Belief on 24-25 August 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The conference which was co-organized by APHR and the International Panel of Parliamentarians for Freedom of Religion or Belief (IPPFoRB), brought together Parliamentarians and former parliamentarians from Malaysia, Timor Leste, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia and deliberated on key issues in FoRB such as the legal systems of several Southeast Asian countries, the rise of intolerance and hate speech, the intersection of human rights and freedom of religion or belief, the transformative role of parliamentarians, and the complex implications of religious discrimination.

One of the pressing challenges in the region is the prevalence of numerous discriminatory and draconian laws that threaten the enjoyment of FoRB, particularly for religious and ethnic minorities. “Discriminatory laws that target minority groups must be revoked, as they have fueled deep-seated social hostility and led to dozens of years of unresolved violence,” said Fitria Sumarni, a lawyer from Ahmadiyya Muslim Lawyers Association, Indonesia, who was one of the panellists at the conference.

The situation is further exacerbated by the politicization of religion by politicians and the implementation of policies that are far from inclusive, all under the guise of “harmony” and “moderation.” Dr. Zainal Abidin Bagir, Director of Indonesia Consortium for Religious Studies (ICRS) said, “We must ensure that terms like harmony and moderation are not misused for political interests that hinder the fulfilment of FoRB for all, especially minority groups.”

Parliamentarians play a crucial role in upholding FoRB through their responsibilities in defending victims, law-making, oversight, and representation. Likewise, Dr Nazila Ghanea, UN Special Rapporteur for FoRB underscored, “With the unique role of Parliamentarians, they can promote FoRB through individual statements, raising concerns in parliamentary sessions and by demanding government compliance with international human rights standards.”

Amir Mawallil, APHR Member and Regional Member Parliament (MP) from The Philippines said, “We recognize the crucial role of parliamentarians in upholding FoRB, and we are committed to promoting and protecting freedom of religion or belief in Southeast Asia.” Furthermore, Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chair and member of the Indonesian House of Representatives added, “Freedom of religion or belief is a cornerstone of human rights, so when it’s violated, the consequences are severe and far-reaching.”

Hence, Yuneswaran Ramaraj, APHR Member and Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP) said, “Parliamentarians must move away from using race and religion as political tools to prevent frictions in society.”

In closing the conference, APHR Board Member and former member of the Indonesian House of Representatives Eva Kusuma Sundari underlined the significance of collaboration among regional stakeholders. “It is crucial to work together to create a more inclusive, tolerant, and just Southeast Asia where freedom of religion or belief is upheld for everyone,” said Sundari.

Further detail on the outcome of the Conference: Jakarta Declaration to promote and protect Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) in Southeast Asia