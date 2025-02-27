Southeast Asian MPs Call on Vietnam to Immediately Release Jailed Journalist Truong Huy San and End Its Assault on Free Expression

Jakarta, 27 February 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly condemn the conviction and sentencing of independent Vietnamese journalist Truong Huy San, also known as Huy Duc, to two and a half years in prison. This ruling, made under Vietnam’s draconian laws, is a blatant attack on free expression and press freedom. APHR demands his immediate and unconditional release.

San, an internationally respected journalist and author of The Winning Side, was convicted under the vaguely worded Article 331 of Vietnam’s Penal Code—one of the key legal instruments used by authorities to silence critics under the pretense of ‘abusing democratic freedoms.’ His only ‘crime’ was exercising his fundamental right to express opinions on critical public issues, including corruption and environmental concerns.

“This verdict is yet another stark reminder of the Vietnamese government’s relentless crackdown on independent voices,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, Indonesian Member of Parliament and APHR Co-Chairperson. “By jailing Truong Huy San, the authorities are not only punishing one man but sending a chilling message to all who dare to speak truth to power.”

“The systematic use of repressive laws to criminalize free speech flagrantly violates Vietnam’s international human rights obligations and erodes the foundation of a just and democratic society,” added Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Malaysian Member of Parliament.

San’s arrest in June 2024 and his subsequent conviction are part of a broader, escalating pattern of persecution against journalists, writers, and activists in Vietnam. The government continues to weaponize Articles 331 and 117 of the Penal Code to arbitrarily detain and imprison those who challenge its authority. Vietnam ranks among the world’s worst offenders for jailing writers and journalists, with at least 38 journalists currently behind bars, according to Reporters Without Borders.

“A government that imprisons writers and journalists for their work is a government that fears accountability,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Thai Member of Parliament. “Vietnamese authorities must immediately repeal these repressive laws, release all those unjustly detained for exercising their fundamental freedoms, and respect the right to free expression as enshrined in international law.”

APHR calls on ASEAN member states and the broader international community to take a firm stance against Vietnam’s escalating attacks on press freedom and democratic rights. Failure to act will only embolden further repression.