Southeast Asian MPs call for climate reparations as human rights at COP29

19 November 2024 – While deliberations continue at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year in Baku, Azerbaijan, the outlook is rather precarious.

Climate change is a human rights crisis and a matter of justice, both locally and globally.

“As representatives of nations deeply vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, we urge the commitment of countries with the greatest resources to contribute to the global common good and address the needs of those who have contributed least to climate change but are suffering the most from its impacts”, expressed Mercy Chriesty Barends, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) Co-Chairperson and member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

For Southeast Asia, COP29 and the negotiations surrounding loss and damage reparations are not just about climate action, but about securing the human rights of its people. It is an opportunity for the international community to recognize the disproportionate burden faced by vulnerable populations and provide the financial and technical resources necessary to protect their basic rights.

In fact, a 2023 study indicates that by 2050, the Global North will be responsible for paying USD 192 trillion in fair reparations to the Global South; and the Southeast Asian region will need $200 billion per year by 2050 to address the economic and social impacts of climate change.

APHR member and member of the Philippines House of Representatives Raoul Manuel emphasized that climate reparations is a human rights obligation, and developed nations have both a legal and moral duty to address these impacts.

“Given their historical role in causing climate change, Global North nations must fund loss and damage efforts and uphold the human rights of those on the frontlines of the crisis, especially Indigenous communities, farmers, women, people with disabilities and youth,” said Raoul Manuel.

“We urge international solidarity in ensuring all regional and global climate agreements, including at COP29, to exert all effort to address loss and damage”, said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former Malaysian Member Parliament.

Santiago further emphasized, “funds are crucial in helping communities adapt and rebuild – ensuring their fundamental rights to life, health and a safe environment.”