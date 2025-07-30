Southeast Asian Lawmakers Stand with Malaysians: Welfare above Politics

JAKARTA, 29 July 2025— ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) calls on the Malaysian government to place the social and economic conditions of Malaysians above any contest for political advantage.

On 26 July, thousands of Malaysian citizens, many affiliated with the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, gathered at Kuala Lumpur’s Independence Square to demand PM Anwar Ibrahim’s resignation.

While opposing political voices are represented in the series of protests, the shared concerns on the soaring household expenses and increased tax rates remain the fundamental concern of those taking part.



“The rapid rollout of new taxes and subsidy cuts, without adequate support for the working families, has eroded confidence in reform. Policymakers and other oversight bodies must demand clarity on how the government plans to balance fiscal goals with human rights and dignity,” exclaimed Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Member of the House of Representatives of Indonesia.

Prior to the protests, the government announced on 23 July a one‑off cash transfer of 100 ringgit to every adult and a cut fuel prices to 1.99 ringgit per litre, measures intended to provide immediate relief and response to the mounting public pressure.



Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament of Thailand urged the Madani leadership that, “unless such temporary interventions are accompanied by sustained transparency and stringent implementation, the Malaysia government will fall short of addressing the deeper challenge of restoring Malaysians’ faith that electoral platforms deliver lasting improvements in daily life.”

Furthermore, APHR emphasized to the public that these demands should not be monopolized by any single political group but must reflect the aspirations and lived realities of the struggling majority.



“The people’s plight must guide every policy and judicial actions and not the political interests of any group,” said Maria Angelina Sarmento, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament of Timor-Leste.

As lawmakers from Southeast Asia, APHR reminded the Malaysia government and civil society including the opposition to seize the opportunity to work together to strengthen social protections and leave no community behind.

APHR stands in full solidarity with Malaysians demanding genuine economic justice. We urge the Malaysian government and other ASEAN member states to rise above partisan divides and embed people-centered governance and accountability mechanisms into every layer of policymaking. #