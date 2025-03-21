Southeast Asian Lawmakers Sound the Alarm: Indonesia’s TNI Law Amendments Undermine Democracy and Human Rights

Jakarta, 21 March 2025 – ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) strongly denounces the recent passage of contentious amendments to Indonesia’s military law, which grants expanded powers to the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and permits military personnel to assume 14 civilian posts.

Under Article 47 of (1) of the revised TNI Law, active soldiers can take ministerial and agency posts, including: (1) Coordinating Ministry for Political and Security Affairs, (2) Ministry of Defense, including the National Defense Council, (3) State Secretariat which handles presidential secretariat affairs and the presidential military secretariat, (4) State Intelligence Agency (5) State Cyber and/or Crypto Agency, (6) National Resilience Institute (7) National Search and Rescue (SAR) Agency, (8) National Narcotics Agency, (9) Supreme Court (10) National Border Management Agency (BNPP), (11) Disaster Management Agency (12) Counterterrorism Agency (13) Maritime Security Agency and (14) Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia (Junior Attorney General for Military Crimes).

The Indonesian House of Representatives passed the controversial amendments on 20 March 2025, despite widespread public outcry and mass protests throughout the country. Civil society groups, human rights defenders, and pro-democracy activists have voiced deep concerns that these changes dangerously blur the line between military and civilian spheres, undermining the democratic transition that Indonesia has painstakingly built since the fall of the Suharto regime.

“These amendments to the TNI law are a dangerous regression that threatens Indonesia’s hard-won democratic gains. Allowing military officers to occupy civilian positions erodes civilian oversight and opens the door to military dominance in public administration,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from Thailand.

APHR is particularly alarmed that these amendments contradict Indonesia’s commitment to maintaining civilian control over the military—a cornerstone of democratic governance. Such a move risks setting a troubling precedent in the region, where military influence in politics remains a persistent challenge.

Beyond its impact on democracy, the amended law poses a serious threat to human rights and civil liberties. Empowering military personnel to serve in civilian roles significantly increases the risk of human rights abuses and undermines accountability.

“The passage of this law is deeply worrying. Militarizing civilian functions not only weakens democratic oversight but also directly threatens human rights” said Arlene Brosas, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from the Philippines.

She further said, “from our regional experience, we know that increased military involvement in public administration often leads to the suppression of dissent, arbitrary detentions, and widespread human rights violations.”

The amendments also grant the TNI new powers to respond to domestic security threats—a provision that risks giving the military the authority to suppress legitimate civil society activities and peaceful protests. This is particularly concerning given the wave of demonstrations that erupted following the bill’s passage, as protesters condemned the expansion of military authority.

These amendments, indeed, represent a grave setback for democratic governance and human rights in Indonesia and risk encouraging further militarization across Southeast Asia. APHR warns that Indonesia’s move risks normalizing militarization across the ASEAN region. Countries like Thailand and Myanmar have long struggled with military interference in civilian governance, resulting in systemic human rights violations and the suppression of democratic freedoms.

“Indonesia’s decision to expand the military’s role in civilian governance sends a troubling message to the rest of Southeast Asia,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from Malaysia.

He added, “at a time when democracy is under attack in many parts of the region, Indonesia should be setting an example of civilian rule and democratic governance. Instead, these amendments threaten to erode the progress we have made and may embolden other governments to follow suit.”

APHR calls on the Government of Indonesia to reconsider these amendments and uphold its democratic principles. The government must ensure that civilian oversight of the military remains intact and that human rights protections are not compromised.

We also urge the international community to raise their voices and demand the protection of democratic governance and human rights in Indonesia. The global community mustn’t remain silent while one of Southeast Asia’s largest democracies takes a troubling step backwards.

APHR stands in solidarity with Indonesian civil society and the protesters who are courageously speaking out against this regressive legislation. We remain committed to supporting democratic governance and human rights across Southeast Asia and will continue to monitor the situation closely. #