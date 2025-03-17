Southeast Asian Lawmakers Denounce Intimidation of Activists Over TNI Bill Revisions

Jakarta, 17 March 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) denounces recent incidents of harassment and intimidation against human rights activists from KontraS following their interruption during parliamentary discussions on the revised TNI (Indonesian National Armed Forces) bill.

KontraS is an Indonesian human rights organization formed in 1998 focused on cases of forced disappearances and victims of violence.

APHR has received alarming reports that the security personnel at Hotel Fairmont reported three Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform members to the Metro Jaya Police for allegedly disturbing public order and resisting state officials on duty. The police report follows a civil society action in which protesters interrupted a closed-door meeting on the revision of the TNI Law held at Hotel Fairmont in Central Jakarta on the afternoon of Saturday, 15 April 2025.

APHR was also informed that the office of KontraS – one of the member organizations in the Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform was subjected to terror tactics, actions that undermine democratic debate and erode public trust in government institutions.

APHR received confirmation that Andrie Yunus from KontraS was asked to come to the Office of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police (Polda Metro Jaya) on 18 March at 11:00 AM Jakarta time.

“Reporting peaceful activists to law enforcement sends a chilling message to all who dare to hold governments accountable. Such actions are intolerable and must be met with swift, decisive measures to protect civil liberties,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Board member and former Member of Parliament of Malaysia.

Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board member and Member of Parliament from Thailand, added, “criminalizing dissent and subjecting peaceful protesters to harassment is completely unacceptable. These coercive measures are a direct assault on our democratic rights and an attempt to silence those who hold authorities accountable”.

“We must ensure that parliamentary processes remain open and that dissenting voices are protected under democratic principles. An immediate and thorough investigation into these incidents is urgently needed,” underscored Arlene D. Brosas, APHR Board member and Member of Parliament from the Philippines.

Wong Chen, APHR Board member and Member of Parliament from Malaysia, warned, “revising the TNI law without robust public debate and transparent oversight dangerously consolidates military influence in areas that must remain under civilian control. This not only threatens democratic governance but also the accountability of the state institutions.”

Recent reports indicate that some Indonesian lawmakers are pushing forward revisions to the longstanding TNI law—a move that critics argue risks further militarizing state institutions and curtailing democratic oversight. The harassment of activists during these parliamentary sessions is a stark reminder of the growing intolerance toward dissent.

APHR calls on Indonesia to uphold the right to peaceful protest and free expression during parliamentary debates on the TNI bill revisions. In these challenging times, safeguarding civil liberties is more critical than ever. APHR urges all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to democratic principles and reject any measures that undermine the democratic process.

COVER PHOTO CREDIT: Heightened security ahead of the inauguration ceremony for Indonesia’s new president (BAGUS INDAHONO/EPA IMAGES)