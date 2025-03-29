Southeast Asian Lawmakers Demand Indonesia to Halt Police Brutality and Uphold the Right to Protest

JAKARTA, 29 March 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) vehemently condemns the police brutality in response to protesters and journalists covering the mobilizations in Indonesia. We call upon the Indonesian government to immediately cease the violent suppression and uphold fundamental freedoms enshrined in democratic principles.

The protests escalated after Indonesia’s parliament passed amendments to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law on 20 March, expanding the military’s role in civilian affairs. The law allows active-duty military officers to hold positions in 14 government institutions without resigning, up from 10 in the previous legislation. Civil society was concerned that this move threatens Indonesia’s democratic progress and recalls the militaristic authoritarianism of the Suharto era.

Mass demonstrations have spread across multiple cities in Indonesia. APHR is deeply alarmed by the excessive force used by Indonesian security forces, including violent dispersals, arbitrary arrests, and attacks on the press. These actions endanger lives and erode democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

In Jakarta, hundreds of protesters dressed in black gathered near parliament, carrying banners reading ‘Reject Militarism’ and calling for soldiers to be sent ‘back to the barracks.’ While the protests began peacefully, tensions escalated when demonstrators attempted to breach the parliament fence, throwing petrol bombs and firecrackers. Security forces responded with water cannons and mass arrests.

In Surabaya, 25 individuals protesting in front of the Grahadi State Building were arbitrarily arrested on 24 March. At least 14 journalists covering the protests faced harassment, physical assault, and obstruction in their duties.

In Bandung, a demonstration on 21 March spiraled into chaos, leading to attacks on businesses, the burning of motorcycles, and the assault of a journalist. Approximately 300 protesters marched to the West Java Regional House of Representatives office, only to be met with gates secured by chains and barbed wire.

In Makassar, South Sulawesi, activists from the Makassar Civil Society Alliance rallied against the TNI Law in front of the South Sulawesi Regional House of Representatives and the Hasanuddin XIV Regional Military Command, warning that the law risks reviving the military’s dual function, a defining feature of Suharto’s authoritarian rule.

“This escalating pattern of police violence is an assault on democracy itself. A government that allows its security forces to act with impunity cannot claim to respect the rule of law,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and Member of the Indonesian House of Representatives. “The systematic targeting of peaceful demonstrators and journalists is nothing less than an attempt to silence dissent and shrink civic space. This is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.”

“The brutal repression of peaceful protesters and journalists shows that the authorities are choosing fear and force over dialogue and democracy,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Member of Parliament from Malaysia. “The Indonesian government must act immediately to rein in its security forces and ensure that law enforcement upholds, rather than tramples on the rights of the people.”

The unchecked use of police violence in Indonesia is a systemic issue, deeply entrenched in a culture of impunity. Despite repeated promises of reform, security forces continue to operate with little accountability, leaving victims without justice.

“Indonesia’s security forces must be held accountable. It is outrageous that police officers who brutalize civilians and journalists continue to evade justice,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Member of the Thai House of Representatives. “The right to protest and freedom of the press are not privileges—they are fundamental rights. Their erosion endangers us all.”

Indonesia’s security forces have long operated with impunity. Despite repeated promises of reform, police brutality remains rampant. A recent Amnesty International Indonesia report documented at least 116 cases of police violence in 2024, including 29 extrajudicial killings.

“The Indonesian authorities must prove that they stand for justice and human rights,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former Member of the Malaysian Parliament. “Law enforcement agencies must be restructured to ensure they protect, rather than endanger, the rights and freedoms of the people they are meant to serve.”

APHR urges the Indonesian government to take immediate and concrete steps, including launching independent investigations into all cases of police brutality, holding perpetrators accountable, and implementing meaningful security sector reforms. The Indonesian government must act now to restore public trust, protect its citizens, and uphold the principles of democracy and human rights.

COVER PHOTO SOURCE: Protest in Jakarta against Indonesia’s revised military law (MAST IRHAM/EPA IMAGES)