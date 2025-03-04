Russia’s Support for Myanmar Junta Deepens Repression and Threatens Regional Stability, Southeast Asian MPs said

Jakarta, March 4, 2025 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) expresses grave concern over the strengthening relationship between Russia and Myanmar’s military junta, underscored by the recent meeting between Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This alliance not only emboldens the junta’s ongoing human rights violations but also threatens regional stability.

The recent visit of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, represents a blatant intent to continue the escalation of military cooperation that directly undermines international efforts to hold the junta accountable.

Mercy Chriesty Barends, Chair of APHR and Member of the Indonesian House of Representatives said “The expanded military ties are linked to the continued delivery of Russian arms and military technology that have been used in operations resulting in significant civilian casualties and widespread arbitrary detentions since the February 2021 coup.”

She added, “this continued Russian support for the Myanmar junta is not just an affront to democratic principles but a clear endorsement of a regime responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

“The Myanmar junta has no legitimacy, and yet Russia is treating it as a strategic ally,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chair and former Malaysian Member of Parliament. “This ongoing partnership not only supports the junta’s operational capabilities but also contributes to instability in the region. We therefore urge ASEAN and the international community to review these arms transfers, isolate the junta and impose targeted sanctions on entities involved in this deadly trade.”

APHR reiterates its call for the immediate end to arms sales and military assistance to the junta and urges ASEAN and its dialogue partners to disrupt these transactions and stand firm in rejecting the junta’s legitimacy. Democratic governments and multilateral institutions mustn’t waver in their commitment to human rights and justice for Myanmar’s people.

“The people of Myanmar have shown incredible resilience in their fight for democracy,” said Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Thai Member of Parliament. “They deserve our unwavering solidarity and action, not silence or complicity. Every weapon supplied to the junta is another tool for oppression, and it is time for the world to take decisive action to cut off its enablers.”

The consistent supply of advanced military equipment to the junta is intensifying the conflict in Myanmar. Hence, APHR will continue to call on the United Nations, ASEAN, and all democratic governments to ramp up diplomatic and economic pressure on both the Myanmar junta and its foreign enablers. The people of Myanmar cannot afford further delays or half-measures.

COVER PHOTO CREDIT: Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing visits Russia/EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/2025