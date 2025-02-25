PM Anwar Ibrahim Receives APHR’s Joint Open Letter Urging Bold ASEAN Leadership on Myanmar Crisis

Kuala Lumpur, 25 February 2025—ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) Board Member and Malaysian Member of Parliament, Wong Chen, personally delivered an Open Letter to Prime Minister and ASEAN Chair 2025, Anwar Ibrahim, today, 25 February 2025, on behalf of Southeast Asian parliamentarians and civil society.

Titled “A Call for Inclusive and Decisive ASEAN Action on Myanmar Under Malaysia’s Madani Leadership,” the letter represents a united appeal from regional lawmakers and civil society organizations, urging ASEAN to take a bolder, more inclusive approach in addressing Myanmar’s escalating crisis.

Delivered in person, the letter calls on Malaysia to leverage its Madani leadership to push ASEAN beyond its current ineffective approach and ensure that Myanmar’s pro-democracy forces are recognized as key stakeholders in ASEAN’s response. It stresses the importance of meaningful engagement with democratic representatives, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need without military interference, and intensifying international and diplomatic pressure on the Myanmar junta.

The Open Letter reflects the growing frustration among lawmakers and civil society over ASEAN’s failure to implement meaningful change under its Five-Point Consensus, which has thus far yielded little progress in curbing the Myanmar junta’s brutal rule.

With Malaysia’s commitment to values of good governance and inclusivity under its Madani principles, the letter urges the country to take a leading role in advocating for a more effective and principled ASEAN stance on Myanmar.

The submission marks yet another critical moment in the ongoing regional push for ASEAN to abandon its passive stance and take concrete steps toward restoring democracy in Myanmar.

APHR along with civil society will continue to monitor the next steps closely and reiterated that Malaysia, as a leading voice in ASEAN, has a moral duty to act decisively and champion the democratic aspirations of the Myanmar people. ###