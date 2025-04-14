Open Letter from ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) on Advancing the Peace Process in Myanmar

14 April 2025

H.E. Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Anwar bin Dato’ Dr. Haji Ibrahim

Prime Minister of Malaysia

Chair of ASEAN 2025

Your Excellency,

On behalf of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), I convey our deepest respect and appreciation for your principled leadership and enduring commitment to regional peace, democracy, and human rights, particularly as ASEAN Chair in this critical year.

In view of the upcoming official visit of H.E. President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China to Malaysia, we wish to respectfully share several reflections and recommendations drawn from our recent engagements on the situation in Myanmar. These include the APHR Stakeholder Consultation on Myanmar Democratization and Humanitarian Response (Chiang Mai, 24–28 February 2025), the Roundtable Discussion on Women’s Role in the Peace Process in Myanmar (Bangkok, 21 March 2025), and the Thai Parliament Conference on “Fostering Sustainable Peace and Security: Thailand and ASEAN’s Path Towards Border Stability and Democracy” (Bangkok, 22–23 March 2025).

From these diverse and informed discussions, we humbly submit the following key recommendations for your consideration, especially as Malaysia assumes a vital role in steering ASEAN’s response to the ongoing crisis in Myanmar:

Encourage China to play a proactive role as a peace broker in Myanmar by supporting inclusive political dialogue involving all stakeholders, including the National Unity Government (NUG), ethnic resistance organizations, and civil society actors.

China’s influence in Myanmar—both historically and presently—positions it uniquely to support a more balanced and inclusive peace process. While ASEAN’s engagement with the State Administration Council (SAC) can be continued, we know very well that the lasting solution requires dialogue that reflects the diversity and legitimacy of all key actors.

We respectfully urge Your Excellency to encourage President Xi to utilize China’s leverage not solely in support of the military regime, but as a stabilizing force that facilitates dialogue with the NUG, Ethnic Revolutionary Organizations (EROs), and grassroots peacebuilders, including women leaders. Such inclusive diplomacy is not only necessary for the people of Myanmar but critical to ensuring long-term peace and regional security.

Urge China to cease arms transfers and military-linked financial transactions that sustain the Myanmar military’s campaign of violence.

Multiple independent reports, including by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, have identified Chinese entities among the primary suppliers of weapons and dual-use goods to the Myanmar military. These transfers have enabled the junta’s ongoing atrocities, including airstrikes and attacks on civilians, contributing to a humanitarian crisis that has displaced more than 2.6 million people.

We appeal to Your Excellency to raise this issue during your dialogue with President Xi, and to encourage China to align its bilateral engagements with ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus and international humanitarian standards. Halting these material supports would significantly advance efforts toward de-escalation and pave the way for meaningful humanitarian access and dialogue.

Engage with Myanmar’s democratic resistance groups—including the NUG and ethnic political organizations—during any future official visits or regional engagements.

Under your leadership, Malaysia is well-positioned to demonstrate ASEAN’s commitment to a truly inclusive and people-centered approach to peace in Myanmar. Continued engagement with the SAC alone risks sidelining the voices of millions who have rejected military rule. Formal outreach to democratic resistance actors—including the NUG, women’s groups, and ethnic political leaders—would not only reflect the political realities on the ground but also uphold ASEAN’s founding principles of inclusivity and consensus.

Your Excellency’s legacy as a reformist and advocate for democratic governance uniquely equips you to lead ASEAN in forging a more principled and forward-looking regional policy. Such a step would reaffirm ASEAN’s relevance and credibility in addressing one of the most pressing crises in its history.

Your Excellency,

We recognize the complexity of regional diplomacy and commend your principled leadership at a time when ASEAN’s credibility and coherence are being tested. We believe that under your stewardship, Malaysia and ASEAN can play a transformative role in steering Myanmar towards a just and sustainable peace.

We thank you for your attention and stand ready to engage further in support of ASEAN’s pursuit of a principled, inclusive, and sustainable resolution to the crisis in Myanmar. We hope our recommendations contribute meaningfully to your leadership and ASEAN’s collective efforts.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of our highest esteem and consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Mercy Chriesty Barends

Chair – ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR)

Member of Parliament, Indonesia