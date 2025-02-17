Open Letter from Southeast Asian Parliamentarians and Civil Society: A Call for Inclusive and Decisive ASEAN Action on Myanmar Under Malaysia’s Madani Leadership

This Open Letter is part of an ongoing public advocacy campaign to mark the 4th Year since the Myanmar Coup under the call to action for ‘Accountability, Justice and Human Rights’ that aims to amplify the voices and stories of the people caught in the crossfires —internally displaced persons, women and children, refugees, the youth—suffering under the brutal military rule, while highlighting the critical role of Southeast Asian parliamentarians and civil society in advocating for international support, accountability and restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

17 February 2025

The Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister of Malaysia

ASEAN Chair 2025

Cc. The Honourable Tan Sri Othman Hashim

Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar for 2025

Your Excellency,

As the fourth anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar marks another year of hardship, we reflect on the immense suffering endured by its people and the urgent need for ASEAN to take a more principled, compassionate, and effective approach to addressing the crisis. The continued suppression of democracy by the military junta has resulted in grave human rights violations, deepened political instability, and posed a serious challenge to ASEAN’s credibility as a regional body committed to peace, security, and the rule of law.

For the past four years, the people of Myanmar have faced relentless atrocities—indiscriminate airstrikes that devastate communities, arbitrary arrests aimed at silencing dissent, mass displacement, and an economic collapse that has driven millions into hardship. Despite repeated calls for dialogue and a peaceful resolution, the military junta has persistently disregarded both regional and international efforts to end the crisis, further entrenching suffering and instability.

At this critical juncture, we respectfully address Your Excellency in your capacity as Prime Minister of Malaysia and ASEAN Chair for 2025, with a deep sense of urgency and solidarity. We extend our support and offer constructive recommendations to help shape a stronger, more inclusive, and action-oriented response to the crisis—one that reflects the core values of Malaysia’s Madani governance: Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust, and Compassion. These principles provide a vital foundation for ASEAN to take decisive action toward a peaceful, democratic, and rights-respecting Myanmar, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of its people are not disregarded.

Excellency,

Guided by these commitments, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), a regional network of current and former parliamentarians dedicated to human rights and democracy in Southeast Asia, together with civil society organizations across the region, urge ASEAN—under Malaysia’s leadership—to pursue a strategy that upholds justice, inclusivity, and lasting peace and take the following urgent actions:

Placing Humanitarian Compassion at the Core of ASEAN’s Myanmar Policy

ASEAN must prioritize humanitarian compassion in its response to the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. We respectfully propose the establishment of a Myanmar Humanitarian Response Center within the country, that is independent and enables the direct delivery of aid to the affected communities. Humanitarian assistance should be channelled through trusted local and regional organizations, ensuring that the distribution remains impartial, equitable, and focused on those most in need.

Strengthening Regional Stability Through Inclusive Dialogue

Building on the previous ASEAN chairs’ initiatives, we believe it is essential for ASEAN to broaden its peace dialogues to include all relevant stakeholders, particularly ethnic minorities, civil society representatives, and resistance groups in Myanmar. We respectfully call on ASEAN to avoid legitimizing military-led processes that marginalize democratic forces advocating for a new federal political framework. A sustainable and meaningful resolution can only be achieved by engaging with those who truly represent the aspirations of Myanmar’s people, rather than those who seek to suppress them.

Advancing Good Governance and the Rule of Law

We fully support your position on prioritizing peace over elections in Myanmar. In this regard, we respectfully urge ASEAN member states to reject any military-led elections that fail to meet internationally recognized democratic standards. The region’s credibility hinges on ensuring that Myanmar’s future governance is built on legitimacy and public trust. ASEAN should also consider supporting an inclusive constitutional dialogue on federalism, which would provide a political framework that guarantees fair representation and protection of rights for Myanmar’s diverse ethnic communities.

Ensuring Long-Term Policy Continuity Through the ASEAN Troika

To ensure a consistent and sustainable approach, we respectfully recommend that ASEAN establish a permanent Myanmar-focused team within its Secretariat. This would help maintain continuity across the terms of ASEAN Chairs, avoiding the challenges posed by short-term, chair-led initiatives and ensuring long-term strategic engagement.

Mobilizing International Partnerships for Sustainable Solutions

We believe Malaysia is uniquely positioned to host an International Conference on Myanmar, bringing together key global actors, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), China, Russia, India, and the United States. This would facilitate the coordination of diplomatic and economic measures aimed at holding the military regime accountable. ASEAN must also take the lead in regional and international efforts to prevent arms sales to the junta, applying both economic and military pressure to halt their atrocities.

Promoting Gender, Ethnic, and Social Equity in ASEAN’s Myanmar Response

Finally, we urge ASEAN to ensure that its response to Myanmar is both gender-sensitive and inclusive of the country’s diverse ethnic communities. Women’s participation in peace negotiations should be prioritized, ensuring their voices are central to shaping the country’s future. Moreover, humanitarian aid must be distributed equitably, reaching the most vulnerable populations without discrimination.

Excellency,

The crisis in Myanmar represents not only a national tragedy but also a pressing regional challenge that calls for principled and decisive leadership from ASEAN. We are confident that under Malaysia’s Madani vision, ASEAN can rise to this challenge and reaffirm its commitment to peace, justice, and the protection of human dignity in Myanmar.

As ASEAN Chair, Malaysia bears both the moral and strategic responsibility to lead the region towards a more people-centered and effective response to this crisis. The decisions made in 2025 will not only impact Myanmar’s future but will also influence ASEAN’s reputation as a regional leader in promoting peace, justice, and human rights.

Respectfully yours,

Signed by parliamentarians and civil society organizations:

Indonesia

Eva Kusuma Sundari; APHR Board Member; former member of the Indonesia Parliament Mercy Chriesty Barends; APHR Chairperson; Member of the Indonesia Parliament Taufik Basari; Former Member of the Indonesia Parliament Luluk Nur Hamidah; Former Member of the Indonesia Parliament

Malaysia

YB Wong Chen; APHR Board Member; Member of the Malaysian Parliament for Subang Charles Santiago; APHR Co-Chairperson; former member of the Malaysian Parliament YB Syerleena Abdul Rashid; Member of the Malaysian Parliament for Bukit Bendera YB Yuneswaran Ramaraj; Member of the Malaysian Parliament for Segamat Maria Chin Abdullah; Former member of the Malaysian Parliament ⁠Young Syefura Binti Othman; Member of the Malaysian Parliament for Bentong

Philippines

Ariel Casilao; Former member of the Philippine House of Representatives Carlos Isagani Zarate; Former Deputy Minority Leader of the Philippine House of Representatives (18th Congress); Bayan Muna (People First) Party Tomasito Tom Villarin; Former Member of the Philippine House of Representatives Emmi De Jesus; Former Member of the Philippine House of Representatives

Thailand

Kasit Piromya; APHR Board Member; former Thai Foreign Minister Rangsiman Rome; APHR Board Member; Member of the Thai Parliament Kannavee Suebsang; Member of the Thai Parliament Klaikong Vaidhyakarn; Former Member of the Thai Parliament Chonthicha Jangrew; Member of the Thai Parliament Chulapong Yukate; Member of the Thai Parliament

Cambodia

Mardi Seng; Chairperson of the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats; Senator of the Kingdom of Cambodia

Timor Leste

Maria Angelina Lopes Sarmento; APHR Board Member; Member of the National Parliament of Timor-Leste Abel Pires Da Silva, PhD; 2022-23 Minister of Public Works, Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; Former Member of Parliament; Chair of the Infrastructure Committee (2017-2022); Member of Timor-Leste’s Superior Council of Defence and Security (2018-2022) Lidia Norberta Dos Santos Martins; Member of the National Parliament – Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Jose Da Cruz; Member of the National Parliament – Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Sancia Florencia Paixao Bano; Member of the National Parliament – Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; Fretilin Party Mariquita Soares; Member of the National Parliament – Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

Myanmar

U Shwe Maung; APHR Board Member; Former Member of the Myanmar Parliament Nay Myo Htet; Member of the Myanmar Parliament (Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw – CRPH)

Singapore

Anthea Ong; Former Member of the Singapore Parliament Braema Mathiaparanam; Former Member of the Singapore Parliament; Founder President and current exco-member of MARUAH (Working Group for ASEAN Human Rights Mechanism, Singapore)

Civil Society Representatives and Individuals

Insight Myanmar Building and Wood Workers International Asia Pacific (BWI) ALTSEAN-Burma Tony Oposa, Independent activist, Philippines Asia Democracy Network Andrew Khoo & Daniel Lo Advocates and Solicitors (Malaysia) MARUAH Secretariat (Singapore) Asia Democracy Network (ADN) Massimo Introvigne, Editor in chief, Bitter Winter magazine Initiative to Promote Tolerance and Prevent Violence (INITIATE.MY) Rev. Dr. Hermen Shastri (General Secretary, Council of Churches ) Campaign for Popular Democracy (CPD) Thailand Thai Action Committee for Democracy in Burma (TACDB) Asian Cultural Forum on Development (ACFOD) Alliance for Free Burma Solidarity Professor Catherine Renshaw, Dean of Law, Western Sydney University Beyond Borders Malaysia BNSK- Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (Bangladesh Association of Women Workers) Burmese Rohingya Organization UK

Support the people’s struggle for justice and democracy! Pressure the ASEAN regional bloc to act decisively to end the suffering of the people of Myanmar. Advocate for regional and global communities to support targeted sanctions, humanitarian aid and diplomatic isolation of the junta.

✊🏽 For ways to show your support and engagement, https://linktr.ee/aseanmp

