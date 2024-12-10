On International Human Rights Day, Southeast Asian MPs Call for Urgent Action to Protect Parliamentarians at Risk

Bali, 9 December 2024 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) calls on governments across Southeast Asia to take immediate, concrete actions to safeguard parliamentarians who face threats, harassment, and violence for their work defending human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. APHR warns that the escalating attacks against elected officials, particularly women, represent a deliberate attempt to silence dissent and perpetuate authoritarianism in the region.

Women parliamentarians face unique and chilling threats. Malaysian Member of Parliament Syerleena Abdul Rashid, Malaysia Member of Parliament shared her personal experience, underscoring the dangers women in public life endure, “Beyond the walls of parliament, I’ve faced challenges that strike deeply at my sense of safety and purpose. One of the most chilling moments was when I received a death threat accompanied by a bullet in the mail at my office. I fear not just for myself but for all women who dare to step into the public arena.”

Rashid added, “The path towards gender equality requires a sustained effort from all sectors of society. Strengthening legal frameworks and ensuring their effective enforcement are crucial steps, but cultural shifts and proactive initiatives must complement them”.

Philippine Member of Parliament Francisca L. Castro added how her strong voice in the parliament amplifying the issues of education sector workers, labour, peasants, women and youth continues to put her safety and security at risk.

Reflecting on her experience, Castro shared, “Six years ago, on November 28, agents of Duterte’s government arrested me without a warrant, including 17 other human rights defenders who rescued students and teachers from Lumad communities. We were detained for 3 days and 2 nights, then slapped with fabricated charges of kidnapping, child trafficking, and child abuse”.

In Thailand, Chonthicha “Lookkate” Jangrew, Member of Parliament, expressed that, “the law in Thailand is being weaponized by the state to terrorize, harass and silence people – including parliamentarians – who want to protect democracy and human rights, or call out corruption and grave human rights abuses”.

“In addition to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party that I am part of, in May 2024, I was sentenced to two years in prison under Article 112 of the Criminal Code (lèse-majesté) for a speech I gave during a peaceful demonstration in September 2021 criticizing the law enacted by the government that increases King Rama X’s authority over royal services and ownership of public property,” Jangrew added.

These cases reflect a troubling pattern of escalating repression in Southeast Asia, where governments are deploying harassment, judicial persecution, and violence to silence dissent. The systematic targeting of MPs—particularly women—who stand against corruption, abuse of power, and human rights violations is part of a broader effort to suppress democratic opposition and entrenched authoritarian rule.

Marking International Human Rights Day, APHR emphasized the urgent need for collective action to counter these alarming trends. “As elected representatives of the people, APHR and its member parliamentarians will continue to stand united and unflinching in the fight against authoritarianism that undermines fundamental freedoms, including free speech, association, and assembly,” said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-Chairperson and former Malaysian MP.

Maria Angelina Lopes Sarmento, Timor Leste Member of Parliament and APHR Board Member conveyed that, “we are here alongside our fellow parliamentarians in a collective unwillingness to accept these systematic attacks on elected officials in Southeast Asia who speak out against corruption, abuse of power and human rights violations”.

“With collective action, unwavering resolve and a commitment to justice, we can create a Southeast Asia where democracy thrives and human rights are protected,” concludes Mercy Chriesty Barends, Indonesia Member of Parliament and APHR Chairperson.