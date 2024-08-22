Message from our Chairperson on the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

On behalf of the members of the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), I would like to take the opportunity to honour and remember the victims of acts of violence based on religion or belief around the world, particularly in Southeast Asia, today. I also would like to acknowledge and support the important contribution of individuals and relevant civil society organizations who work tirelessly to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue and the culture of peace.

We, at APHR, remain committed to defending human rights to freedom of religion and belief and representing the voices of victims in all possible spaces available.

While the right to freedom of religion or belief is guaranteed in the Constitutions of ASEAN Member States and Timor-Leste, and protected under Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 22 of the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration, we continue to receive reports on violence against individuals and groups based on their religion or belief coming from Southeast Asian countries.

These incidences include enforced disappearances for exercising their right to freedom of religion and belief, the ongoing persecution of ethnic and religious minorities, persistent discrimination against women under the guise of religious justification, the burning and destruction of places of worship driven by growing hatred, and the difficulties faced by minority groups in building houses of worship due to systemic and structural violence.

Hence, on the occasion of the International Day of Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, APHR reaffirm our stand on the side of the victims and call on ASEAN Member States and Timor-Leste to take all necessary measures to fulfill their international obligation on human rights to protect individuals and groups against discrimination and hate crimes and ensure victims get the justice they deserved.

We urge the ASEAN Member States and Timor-Leste to take all necessary steps to free all prisoners of conscience who are still behind bars; eliminate all discriminatory policies and regulations that target vulnerable groups like minorities, women, and girls in expressing their beliefs; and ensure equal treatment for all citizens regardless of their religion or belief.

We appeal to the ASEAN Member States and Timor-Leste to increase interreligious, interfaith and intercultural exchange efforts and to expand human rights education and cultural literacy programs as important steps in combating incidents of intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief.

We also call on ASEAN Member States and Timor-Leste, regional organizations, national human rights institutions, religious bodies, the media and civil society organizations to play our role in making Southeast Asia a region where everyone can live free from religious-based fear, stigma and persecution.

Mercy Chriesty Barends (APHR Chairperson)

22 August 2024