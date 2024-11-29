November 29, 2024
29 November 2024 – APHR Malaysia Members’ Meeting, Kuala Lumpur.
During the meeting, APHR members along with the Secretariat discussed strategies to advocate for climate change justice, Myanmar crisis and local progress for fundamental human rights.
The meeting also explored relevant approaches for the organization to engage with Malaysia and regional issues.
