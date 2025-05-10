LAUNCH STATEMENT: Southeast Asian lawmakers probe violence, dynasties, state resource abuse and disinformation in the 2025 Philippine Midterm Elections

Manila, 10 May 2025—ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) has deployed a delegation of policymakers from Indonesia and Thailand to Manila from 11 – 14 May 2025 for a study visit that aims to support the integrity of the Philippine Midterm Elections and work towards free and fair elections that uphold the rights and welfare of ordinary Filipinos.

As election day draws near, the Philippine political landscape continues to endure election-related violence, alleged misuse of state resources, influence of political dynasties and evolving forms of political harassment.

On the ground, the Southeast Asian MPs delegation will engage directly with sectoral groups, academics, government agencies and journalists to gather firsthand insights into the electoral process.

They will examine how key issues and concerns related to the overall conduct of elections impact its integrity. Including the use of a new electronic voting system; the compliance with COMELEC Resolution regarding the use of social media, artificial intelligence and digital platform for campaigning; how political clans continue to dominate local and national government positions; the persistence of red-tagging against progressive candidates and partylists despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2024 that it threatens life, liberty and security; as well as abuse of state resources for electoral gain and the evolving forms of disinformation via digital manipulation.

Outcomes of these on-ground engagements will inform a comprehensive APHR report recommending sustained civil society monitoring, enactment and enforcement of legislation that ensures electoral integrity, and stronger safeguards against disinformation and political harassment among others.

Beyond the midterm elections, this study visit seeks to foster regional solidarity among Southeast Asian parliamentarians, election bodies, government agencies and civil society, making certain that the Philippine election process and the political system serves the peoples’ interest and welfare rather than the entrenched ruling class’. ###

For more info on this mission, send an email to [email protected]