Job Vacancy – Program Coordinator for Democracy and Fundamental Freedoms

APHR is looking to hire Program Coordinator who will manage the organisation’s work on the Democracy and Fundamental Freedoms (DFF). The role will involve a significant amount of program/project management, membership engagement, and advocacy work aimed to enhance the role and effectiveness of parliamentarians in the ASEAN region in advancing these critical issues both regionally and internationally.

Contract duration: 12 months, with a three-month probationary period.

Location: Preferably in Southeast Asian capitals.

Line Management: The Program Coordinator reports directly to the Programs Director.

Deadline for applications: Friday, 25 October 2024.

Send your CV/resume and cover letter explaining why you are interested in this position and why you think you are a good match for it to [email protected] with the subject heading “Application: Program Coordinator – DFF”.

ASEAN Nationals are encouraged to apply. APHR is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages qualified candidates of all genders from all national, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

