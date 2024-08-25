Jakarta Declaration to promote and protect Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) in Southeast Asia

August 25, 2024
We, the members and former members of Parliaments from Southeast Asia gathered for the Parliamentarians Regional Conference in Southeast Asia 2024: Promoting and Protecting Freedom of Religion or Belief in Jakarta on 25 August 2024.
MINDFUL that while Southeast Asia is blessed with a remarkable religious and cultural diversity, it also presents a complex landscape when it comes to the protection and promotion of the right to Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) such as repressive laws, hate speech against religious minorities, persecution and discrimination of minorities and restricting the construction of places of worship.
RECOGNIZING that blasphemy laws remain embedded in the legal systems of several Southeast Asian countries, and they have been used to penalize freedom of expression and cause the rise of intolerance and hate speech, which fuel discrimination, persecution, and undermine the fabric of our societies. The ongoing politicization of religion for political gain deepens divisions and threatens our democracies, and leaves unresolved persistent issues facing religious and ethnic minorities, such as the Rohingya in Myanmar, the Ahmadiyya in Indonesia and Malaysia, and Christians in Vietnam, to name a few.
COGNISANT that freedom of religion or belief is guaranteed in the Constitutions of Southeast Asian states and protected under Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 22 of the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration.
ACKNOWLEDGING the urgent need to address the challenges that threaten the realization of these rights and the assurance of individual freedoms, which are crucial to maintaining peace and social cohesion.
CALLING on the governments of Southeast Asia to fulfil their international obligations on human rights to respect, protect and fulfil the right to freedom of religion or belief, and urge them to:
REALIZING the important role of Parliamentarians to uphold freedom of religion or belief, given their responsibilities in law-making, oversight, and representation to contribute to positive and sustainable peace in the region.
DO HEREBY DECLARE our joint commitment to take the following actions to promote and protect human rights to freedom of religion or belief in Southeast Asia:
Adopted today, twenty fifth of August of this year, two thousand twenty four in Jakarta, Indonesia, in single copy in English.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.