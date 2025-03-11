Duterte’s Landmark Arrest: Defining a New Era for International Justice in Southeast Asia

Jakarta, 11 March 2025 — Today, the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) noted the historic arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Manila.

This unprecedented action, executed under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, is the first instance in which a former head of state has been detained by an international tribunal.

The arrest follows the presentation of compelling evidence and grave allegations that Duterte’s administration orchestrated systematic human rights abuses during its aggressive war on drugs—a campaign that human rights organizations estimate claimed nearly 30,000 lives. The issuance of a Red Notice by Interpol, coupled with decisive measures by Philippine authorities, underscores the global imperative to hold perpetrators of crimes against humanity accountable.

“This arrest marks a decisive step in the fight against impunity,” stated Mercy Chriesty Barends, Chair of APHR and Member of the Indonesian House of Representatives. “No individual, regardless of power or position, is above the law. Justice for the victims is non-negotiable.”

Rangsiman Rome, APHR Board Member and Thai Member of Parliament, added, “APHR stands unwaveringly with those whose voices have been silenced. This landmark arrest is a beacon for international human rights, affirming that accountability is the cornerstone of a just society.”

APHR reaffirms its commitment to advancing robust human rights standards and democratic governance throughout Southeast Asia. Furthermore, APHR calls on the Philippine government to ensure full cooperation throughout the legal process—from detention through trial—so that justice is neither delayed nor obstructed.

“Duterte must be held accountable for all of his crimes against the Filipino people. He has to be responsible not only for the human rights violations committed during the ‘war on drugs’ but also for the ‘war on dissent’,” which curtailed meaningful democratic participation by parliamentarians and civil society alike, said Charles Santiago, APHR Co-chairperson and former member of the Malaysian parliament.

Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and Malaysian Member of Parliament, emphasized, “every act of injustice leaves an indelible mark. Our commitment to human dignity and democratic governance compels us to ensure that those responsible face the full weight of international law. Justice must prevail, now and for future generations.”

The Philippine police’s decisive action today signals a transformative moment in the pursuit of international justice, reinforcing the principle that impunity for gross human rights violations will no longer be tolerated.

COVER PHOTO CREDIT: Former Philippine President arrested in Philippines after ICC issued warrant (ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA IMAGES)