Consultancy Notice – Thailand CC IPI Research Consultant

August 21, 2024
APHR is looking for a research consultant to support the Inquiry through research, gathering of crucial information, and identifying key stakeholders for this parliamentary inquiry in Thailand.
APHR is undertaking a parliamentary inquiry to examine the environmental effects of various industries in Southeast Asia, the implications for local communities, and the recommendations needed to facilitate a sustainable transition to cleaner energy sources. The Inquiry aims to identify industry activities that have the most detrimental impacts to the environment and understand; how these industry activities affect local communities, and even communities across borders, and analyze the results of the inquiry and present specific recommendations and action plans of what can be done by parliaments, governments, business industries, and other key holders to mitigate (or stop) further environmental degradation.
Duration of Work: 2 September 2024 – 2 December 2024
Duty Station: Thailand
Deadline: 30 August 2024
Applicants may submit the following requirements to [email protected] , copy to [email protected] with subject heading “ClimateChangeIPI@Researcher” by 30 August 2024:
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. APHR is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages qualified candidates of all genders from all nationalities, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.