Consultancy Notice: Research Consultant for International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Inquiry on the Impacts of Open Burning, especially in the Agriculture Industry, on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand

February 12, 2025
Consultancy Project Title:
International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Investigating the Impacts of Open Burning in Agriculture on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand
Background:
The inquiry will examine how open burning in Thailand’s agriculture sector affects the environment and human rights. It will assess greenhouse gas emissions, existing policies, and Thailand’s efforts under international agreements like the Paris Agreement.
Role & Responsibilities:
APHR seeks a research consultant to conduct literature reviews on air pollution from open burning in Thailand; identify key stakeholders (government, corporations, NGOs, local communities); compile testimonies from five witnesses, including farmers, industry representatives, and affected communities; support and document findings during the inquiry; and, draft a country report summarizing research and recommendations.
Qualifications:
Timeline:
How to Apply:
Submit a cover letter, CV, writing sample, and financial proposal to [email protected], CC: [email protected] with the subject “ClimateChangeIPI@Researcher” by 21 February 2025.
APHR encourages diverse candidates, including persons with disabilities, to apply.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.