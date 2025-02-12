Consultancy Notice: Research Consultant for International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Inquiry on the Impacts of Open Burning, especially in the Agriculture Industry, on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand

Consultancy Project Title:

International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Investigating the Impacts of Open Burning in Agriculture on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand

Background:

The inquiry will examine how open burning in Thailand’s agriculture sector affects the environment and human rights. It will assess greenhouse gas emissions, existing policies, and Thailand’s efforts under international agreements like the Paris Agreement.

Role & Responsibilities:

APHR seeks a research consultant to conduct literature reviews on air pollution from open burning in Thailand; identify key stakeholders (government, corporations, NGOs, local communities); compile testimonies from five witnesses, including farmers, industry representatives, and affected communities; support and document findings during the inquiry; and, draft a country report summarizing research and recommendations.

Qualifications:

Degree in environmental science, natural resource management, or related field

Experience in environmental research, policy analysis, and advocacy

Strong analytical and communication skills; fluency in Thai is a plus

Timeline:

Application Deadline: 21 February 2025

21 February 2025 Consultancy Period: 28 February – 30 May 2025

28 February – 30 May 2025 Final Report Submission: 30 May 2025

How to Apply:

Submit a cover letter, CV, writing sample, and financial proposal to [email protected], CC: [email protected] with the subject “ClimateChangeIPI@Researcher” by 21 February 2025.

APHR encourages diverse candidates, including persons with disabilities, to apply.

CLICK TO VIEW THE FULL CONSULTANCY NOTICE HERE