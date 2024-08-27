Consultancy Notice – Media Consultant

August 27, 2024
The APHR Secretariat is looking for a Media Specialist/Consultant for three (3) months to be based in the Southeast Asian capital. The Media Consultant will support and report directly to the Executive Director.
Working with the Media and Communications team, the Media Consultant supports developing and delivering APHR’s media strategy and outputs, including drafting statements, messaging, press releases, and opinion pieces.
Applicants may submit the following requirements to [email protected] with the subject heading “APHR Media Consultant” by Monday 2 September 2024:
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. APHR is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages qualified candidates of all genders from all nationalities, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.