Consultancy Notice – Media Consultant

August 27, 2024

The APHR Secretariat is looking for a Media Specialist/Consultant for three (3) months to be based in the Southeast Asian capital. The Media Consultant will support and report directly to the Executive Director.

Working with the Media and Communications team, the Media Consultant supports developing and delivering APHR’s media strategy and outputs, including drafting statements, messaging, press releases, and opinion pieces.

  • Duration of Work: The Media Consultant is expected to commence work on 5 September 2024 and conclude on 30 November 2024.
  • Duty Station: In the Southeast Asian capital (remote).
  • Deadline: 2 September 2024

Applicants may submit the following requirements to [email protected] with the subject heading “APHR Media Consultant” by Monday 2 September 2024:

  • Cover letter (1 page max) including why one considers oneself as the most suitable for the assignment.
    Personal CV indicating all relevant experience.
  • Writing sample of previous media outputs.
  • A financial proposal mentioning a precise amount of the proposed fees for the consultancy services.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. APHR is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages qualified candidates of all genders from all nationalities, religious, and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

For more information please click here.

