Publications
Home
Publications
Jobs

Consultancy Notice: Legal Consultant for International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Inquiry on the Impacts of Open Burning, especially in the Agriculture Industry, on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand

February 12, 2025

Consultancy Notice: Legal Consultant for International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Inquiry on the Impacts of Open Burning, especially in the Agriculture Industry, on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand
Jobs
Thailand
Air pollution Climate Change

Consultancy Project Title:
International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Investigating the Impacts of Open Burning in Agriculture on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand

Brief Background:
The inquiry focuses on how open burning in agriculture affects Thailand’s environment and human rights. It will analyze greenhouse gas emissions, Thailand’s legal framework, and compliance with international human rights obligations.

Role & Responsibilities:
APHR seeks a legal consultant to APHR seeks a legal consultant to support the inquiry by analyzing the domestic legal framework concerning air pollution and international human rights standards on the right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment and assessing their adequacy in meeting Thailand’s international human rights obligations.

Qualifications:

  • Degree in law, human rights, or related field (advanced degree preferred)
  • Experience in legal analysis, human rights law, and Thailand’s legal system
  • Strong writing and research skills; fluency in Thai is a plus

Timeline:

  • Application Deadline: 21 February 2025
  • Consultancy Period: 27 February – 26 May 2025
  • Final Report Submission: 26 May 2025

How to Apply:
Submit a cover letter, CV, writing sample, and financial proposal to [email protected], CC: [email protected] with the subject “ClimateChangeIPI@LegalConsultant” by 21 February 2025.

APHR encourages diverse candidates, including persons with disabilities, to apply.

CLICK TO VIEW THE FULL CONSULTANCY NOTICE HERE

TOP
APHR logo

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) was founded in June 2013 with the objective of promoting democracy and human rights across Southeast Asia. Our founding members include many of the region's most progressive Members of Parliament (MPs), with a proven track record of human rights advocacy work.

Social Links

Copyright © 2024 All Rights Reserved - ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR)
Website by Bordermedia