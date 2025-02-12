Consultancy Notice: Legal Consultant for International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Inquiry on the Impacts of Open Burning, especially in the Agriculture Industry, on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand

February 12, 2025
Consultancy Project Title:
International Parliamentary Inquiry – Southeast Asia: Investigating the Impacts of Open Burning in Agriculture on the Environment and Human Rights in Thailand
Brief Background:
The inquiry focuses on how open burning in agriculture affects Thailand’s environment and human rights. It will analyze greenhouse gas emissions, Thailand’s legal framework, and compliance with international human rights obligations.
Role & Responsibilities:
APHR seeks a legal consultant to APHR seeks a legal consultant to support the inquiry by analyzing the domestic legal framework concerning air pollution and international human rights standards on the right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment and assessing their adequacy in meeting Thailand’s international human rights obligations.
Qualifications:
Timeline:
How to Apply:
Submit a cover letter, CV, writing sample, and financial proposal to [email protected], CC: [email protected] with the subject “ClimateChangeIPI@LegalConsultant” by 21 February 2025.
APHR encourages diverse candidates, including persons with disabilities, to apply.
