Consultancy Notice: for PRADHEA Project (January to December 2024)

APHR wishes to engage the services of an audit firm for the purpose of auditing the APHR projects namely ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) Parliamentarians regional actions to promote and protect democracy, human rights and the environment in ASEAN (PRADHEA), as stipulated in the agreement between APHR and the Donor. The audit shall be carried out in accordance with international audit standards and the audit shall be carried out by an external, independent, and qualified auditor.

The external audit firm will conduct an audit of the financial statements for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2024 as submitted to the Donor and to express an audit opinion according to ISA 800/805 on Special considerations audits of financial statements prepared in accordance with special purpose frameworks.

The external auditor team will report directly to the Executive Director in collaboration with the Finance Manager and Operations Manager. The APHR finance and operations team will help to respond to questions/clarifications and provide the relevant documentation needed by the audit team.

Duration of Work: 2 December 2024 – 28 February 2025

Duty Station: Remote, preferably Jakarta, Indonesia

Deadline: 23 November 2024

Deadline for submission is 23 November 2024 by sending an email to the Procurement Team at [email protected] with the subject “2024 PRADHEA Audit” consisting Letter of interest, both technical and financial proposal. which at the minimum covering information on the following:

Methodology of the audit Detailed experiences handling NGOs or NPOS Details on audits carried out by the applicable staff, including ongoing assignments indicating capability and capacity to undertake the audit Total fees (inclusive VAT and income tax)



For more information please click here.