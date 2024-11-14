Consultancy Notice: External Audit of Financial Statement (January-December 2024)

APHR wishes to engage the services of an audit firm for the purpose of auditing the APHR’s projects and activities, as stipulated in the agreement between APHR and Donors. The audit shall be carried out in accordance with international audit standards and the audit shall be carried out by an external, independent, and qualified auditor.

The external audit firm will conduct an audit of the financial statements for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2024 as submitted to Donors and to express an audit opinion according to ISA 700 on whether the financial statements of APHR are in accordance with Donors’ policies for financial reporting as stipulated in the agreement including other attachments/appendices between Donors and APHR.

The external auditor team will report directly to the Executive Director in collaboration with the Finance Manager and Operations Manager. The APHR finance and operations team will help to respond to questions/clarifications and provide the relevant documentation needed by the audit team.

Duration of Work : 2 December 2024 – 28 February 2025

Duty Station : Remote, preferably Jakarta, Indonesia

Deadline: 23 November 2024

Deadline for submission is 23 November 2024 by sending an email to the Procurement Team at [email protected] with the subject “2024 APHR Audit” consisting letter of interest, both technical and financial proposal, which at the minimum covering information on the following:

Methodology of the audit Detailed experiences handling NGOs or NPOS Details on audits carried out by the applicable staff, including ongoing assignments indicating capability and capacity to undertake the audit Total fees (inclusive VAT and income tax)



For more information please click here.