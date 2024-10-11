Charles Santiago on “ASEAN: A Region in Transition – Reassessing the Death Penalty for Drug Offenses”

Kuala Lumpur, 11 October 2024 – In conjunction with the World Day Against the Death Penalty, the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysian and Hayat collaborated to organise the “ASEAN: A Region in Transition – Reassessing the Death Penalty for Drug Offenses” event in Kuala Lumpur.

APHR Members Hon. William Leong and Kasthuri Patto were part of the panel discussion. Hon. William shared about his work as the Chairman of the Malaysia Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reform as well as the effectiveness of the death penalty to deter drug trafficking.

Kasthuri shared about the challenges she faced in her fight to abolish the mandatory death penalty in Malaysia during her time as a Member of Parliament. The event ended with the keynote speech by APHR Co-Chairperson, Charles Santiago.

Please check the video here.