Cambodia must release Nuon Toeun, Mech Dara, Southeast Asia MPs say

Jakarta, 7 October 2024 – The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) are deeply troubled by the case of Nuon Toeun, a 36-year-old domestic worker who has faced alarming events after being deported from Malaysia back to Cambodia.

Nuon Toeun openly criticizes the Cambodian leadership, using social media to voice her concerns about various social issues, including the governance under Prime Minister Hun Manet and his predecessor, Hun Sen.

She was arrested at her employer’s home in Selangor, Malaysia, on a recent Saturday and deported to Cambodia. Upon arrival in Phnom Penh, she was detained at Prey Sar Prison on charges of “incitement.” Cambodian authorities circulated photos of her being handcuffed and escorted by the military in front of the detention facility.

“The Cambodian government must release Nuon Toeun immediately and unconditionally,” urged Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR Chairperson and member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

Furthermore, Arlene D. Brosas, APHR Board Member and the Philippines’ Member of Parliament, said “ASEAN member states should collaborate to promote democracy and enhance human rights protection of the people in ASEAN, rather than complicit in suppressing dissenting voices.”

The arrest of Nuon Toeun came only days after the Cambodian authorities arrested Cambodian journalist Mech Dara, who was also charged with incitement over his social media posts. Dara is renowned for his groundbreaking investigative reporting on human trafficking and the cyber scam industry in Cambodia. He is detained at the Kandal Provincial Prison.

The recurring silencing of critics in Cambodia is a grave concern for the region. APHR stands firm in its belief that freedom of expression is a fundamental right, essential for promoting accountability and transparency within governments.

“We must appreciate critics as a vital force for accountability rather than threats,” said Wong Chen, APHR Board Member and member of the Malaysia parliament.

“We, therefore, reiterate our calls for all ASEAN governments to remember their commitment to the prosperity and well-being of the people in the region by fostering an environment where freedom of speech and critical journalism is protected and valued,” said Kasit Piromya, APHR Board Member and former member of Thailand parliament.